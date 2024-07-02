The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 4 Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 4
Tune in for a full CFL Week 4 recap and analysis as we continue to track the winners and losers coming out of the CFL 2024 season!
There were plenty of close games this week, with three of four matches coming down to the wire. The first saw the BC Lions hold off the Edmonton Elks with a last-minute walk-off field goal to put the Elks at 0-4 for the season. How long is the leash for Chris Jones, whose team continues to struggle even with the addition of McLeod Bethel-Thompson to the roster this season? We discuss...
Montreal traveled to Toronto and took care of business against the Argonauts as the Als continue to look like the best team in the CFL week after week. With the game so far out of hand for Toronto, we even had a sighting from "friend of the podcast' Bryan Scott, who threw a TD pass at quarterback for the Argos in garbage time.
News coming out this week from Saskatchewan will see Riders QB Trevor Harris out for at least six weeks with an injury. How will this affect the red-hot Riders as they see Shea Patterson under center while Harris is away?
Winnipeg's lack of success continues to be one of, if not the biggest, storylines in this early CFL season as the Bombers dropped an OT loss to Calgary at the foot of another walk-off FG, this time by Rene Paredes. Finally, the Hamilton Ti-Cats continue to mount losses by falling to the Ottawa Redblacks, something they haven't done since the 2018 CFL season. With three teams at 0-4 to begin the CFL 2024 season, we ask the question who is the best, and who is the worst?
