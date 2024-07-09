CFL

Who Starred in Week 5? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams

SI.com presents the top offensive, defensive and special teams players of Week 5 in the CFL.

Anthony Miller

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) hands-off to BC Lions running back William Stanback (31) during the first half Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
All three phases of the game saw some of the best performances of the season. Whether it came from the backfield on offense, the linebacking crew on defense or off the legs of a kicker, there were plenty of highlights.

Here are the top performers from Week 5 in the CFL.

SI.com’s Players of the Week

1. Offensive Player of the Week: BC Lions RB William Stanback

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. could easily have been the choice, but his running back did it all for the Lions. William Stanback finished with 82 rushing yards and 74 receiving yards, scoring two majors in BC’s 44-28 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Stanback was electric every time he touched the ball for the Lions, rounding out the offense well.

2. Defensive Player of the Week: Saskatchewan Roughriders LB Jameer Thurman

Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
The Saskatchewan Roughriders made life miserable for Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes, forcing four interceptions and five total turnovers in the Riders’ 30-23 win. Linebacker Jameer Thurman led the way with eight tackles, adding a forced fumble and three tackles for loss. It is no surprise that Thurman, the number one ranked defender in Saskatchewan, has been doing it all year, leading to the team having a 4-0 record.

3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers K Sergio Castillo

Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
It's hard to avoid a copy-and-paste job when Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo could top what he did a week ago. Castillo in Week 5 booted six field goals through the uprights, including a 53-yarder as Winnipeg got its first win of the year against the Ottawa Redblacks 25-16. Those are the types of numbers that help a guy stay on the player of the week list.

