Skip to main content

Gareth Bale Expected To Retire From All Soccer If Wales Don't Qualify For World Cup

This could be Gareth Bale's final season as a professional soccer player.

Bale, 32, has had a remarkable career. He has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, who broke the world transfer record to sign him from Tottenham in 2013.

Despite scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists for Real since his £85.3m move from Spurs, Bale's time in Madrid has been dogged by abuse from fans and journalists.

After years of criticism in Spanish stadiums and newspapers, Bale has made no secret that playing for Wales is his happy place.

Consequently, he is said to be basing his retirement plans around the Welsh national team.

According to the London Evening Standard, Bale is expected to call time on his playing career this summer if Wales fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022

Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria

Wales will host a one-off qualifying playoff against either Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff, with the winner taking the 13th and final European spot at Qatar 2022.

Bale will be released by Real at the end of June when his current contract expires.

The Standard suggests that should Wales win their World Cup playoff, Bale will attempt to find a new club on a either a one-year contract or a shorter-term deal to take him up to November, before retiring after Qatar 2022 in December.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Sport: "We have not discussed anything yet. Once we know Wales' situation with the World Cup, we will discuss it then."

 

Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Expected To Retire From All Soccer If Wales Don't Qualify For World Cup

By Robert Summerscales48 seconds ago
A crowd of 91,553 watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to set a new world record attendance in women's soccer
News

Women's Soccer Attendance Record Smashed By 91,553 Fans As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A picture of Al Rihla - the official adidas ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
News

Official Al Rihla FIFA World Cup Ball For Qatar 2022 Unveiled By Adidas

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of Khalifa Stadium in Doha
News

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal for Poland against Sweden in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff
News

12 of Europe's 13 Teams Going To 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured after Egypt's defeat by Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final
Watch

Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Neymar pictured celebrating a goal for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
News

CONMEBOL Final Standings Confirmed As Brazil Qualify For World Cup As South America's Top Team

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Jack Grealish (left) pictured turning away from Serge Aurier during England vs Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

Jack Grealish Explains Why He Tried To Prevent Serge Aurier Red Card As He Slams Harry Maguire Boos

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final
News

Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago