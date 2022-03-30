Gareth Bale Expected To Retire From All Soccer If Wales Don't Qualify For World Cup

This could be Gareth Bale's final season as a professional soccer player.

Bale, 32, has had a remarkable career. He has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, who broke the world transfer record to sign him from Tottenham in 2013.

Despite scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists for Real since his £85.3m move from Spurs, Bale's time in Madrid has been dogged by abuse from fans and journalists.

After years of criticism in Spanish stadiums and newspapers, Bale has made no secret that playing for Wales is his happy place.

Consequently, he is said to be basing his retirement plans around the Welsh national team.

According to the London Evening Standard, Bale is expected to call time on his playing career this summer if Wales fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria IMAGO/PA Images/David Davies

Wales will host a one-off qualifying playoff against either Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff, with the winner taking the 13th and final European spot at Qatar 2022.

Bale will be released by Real at the end of June when his current contract expires.

The Standard suggests that should Wales win their World Cup playoff, Bale will attempt to find a new club on a either a one-year contract or a shorter-term deal to take him up to November, before retiring after Qatar 2022 in December.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Sport: "We have not discussed anything yet. Once we know Wales' situation with the World Cup, we will discuss it then."