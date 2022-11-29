Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History

Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.

A 2-0 defeat at the hands of Holland saw Qatar become the first host nation in FIFA Men's World Cup history to lose all three of their group games.

Having lost 2-0 to Ecuador and 3-1 to Senegal in their previous two games, Qatar also became the first host nation to concede seven goals during the group stage.

Holland 2-0 Qatar

Cody Gakpo scored Holland's opening goal for the third game in a row.

The PSV Eindhoven found the net with a low right-footed finish from outside of the penalty area on 26 minutes.

Frenkie de Jong added a second goal shortly after half-time when he tapped home from close range after Memphis Depay's initial shot had been saved.

Frenkie de Jong pictured (center) scoring for Holland against Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/Xinhua/Zheng Huansong

Senegal 2-1 Ecuador

Holland's win saw them top Group A ahead of Senegal, who beat Ecuador 2-1 elsewhere on Tuesday.

Ismaila Sarr gave the African champions the lead from the penalty spot on 44 minutes.

Moises Caicedo equalized for Ecuador midway through the second half but Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed Senegal to victory moments later.

Senegal will now face the winners of Group B in the round of 16 in Al Khor on Sunday.

Holland will face the Group B runners-up in Al Rayyan on Saturday.