Tyler Adams Confirmed As USA World Cup Captain After Beating Christian Pulisic In Team Vote

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams will captain the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after winning a vote among fellow squad members.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, 24, and Nashville center-back Walker Zimmerman, 29, had also been considered as candidates for the captaincy.

But Adams was seen as the best man for the job by his peers.

Adams has captained his country previously but never at a major tournament.

He first wore the armband on June 9 last year in a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

At the age of 23, Adams will be the youngest player to captain the USA at a men's World Cup since 1950 when Harry Keough performed the role as a 22-year-old.

Keough famously led the USA to victory over England in the group stage.

Adams will be hoping to follow suit at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

But first up for Adams and Co is a clash with Wales at Al Rayyan Stadium on Monday.