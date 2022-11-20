Skip to main content

Tyler Adams Confirmed As USA World Cup Captain After Beating Christian Pulisic In Team Vote

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams will captain the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after winning a vote among fellow squad members.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, 24, and Nashville center-back Walker Zimmerman, 29, had also been considered as candidates for the captaincy.

But Adams was seen as the best man for the job by his peers.

Adams has captained his country previously but never at a major tournament.

He first wore the armband on June 9 last year in a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

At the age of 23, Adams will be the youngest player to captain the USA at a men's World Cup since 1950 when Harry Keough performed the role as a 22-year-old.

Keough famously led the USA to victory over England in the group stage.

Adams will be hoping to follow suit at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

But first up for Adams and Co is a clash with Wales at Al Rayyan Stadium on Monday.

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez pictured during his team's 2-0 win over Qatar at the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
Watch

Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Qatar pictured looking dejected during their loss to Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Make World Cup History As First Host Nation To Lose In Opening Game

By Robert Summerscales
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia pictured after scoring the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Ecuador Captain Enner Valencia Runs Riot Against Qatar In First Game Of 2022 World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Morgan Freeman Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Tyler Adams Confirmed As USA World Cup Captain After Beating Christian Pulisic In Team Vote

By Robert Summerscales
Jordan Pickford pictured during Everton's 3-1 loss at Newcastle in 2022
Transfer Talk

Sunday Newspapers: Chelsea Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Pickford And Leon Bailey

By Robert Summerscales
A generic picture of a water bottle
News

Goalkeeper Sent Off After Squirting Fan With Their Own Urine

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (left) in France shortly before travelling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of World Cup After Training Injury in Qatar

By Robert Summerscales