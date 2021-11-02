Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Broncos Trying to Trade CB Kyle Fuller Before Deadline

    The Broncos might not be done trading players ahead of the deadline.
    Author:

    One day removed from the tectonic trade that sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos could be poised to deal yet another defensive piece. 

    According to multiple reports, Broncos GM George Paton is working to find a buyer for the services of cornerback Kyle Fuller. 

    "Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source," ProFootballTalk tweeted. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    After signing a one-year deal worth $9.28 million, Fuller started the first five games of the season as Denver's No. 1 corner. However, as he continued to get burned each week and lapses in discipline and technique persisted, he fell out of favor. 

    Since Ronald Darby returned from injured reserve, Fuller has been riding the pine. Rookie first-rounder Patrick Surtain II has taken on the mantle of the Broncos' No. 1 corner and he's done so with gusto. 

    Read More

    Meanwhile, Fuller has garnered just four snaps in the past three games and did not see the field in Week 8's win over the Washington Football Team. When Bryce Callahan went down on Sunday, head coach Vic Fangio opted to go with the relatively no-name Nate Hairston over the veteran Fuller — a former first-team All-Pro.

    Sometimes a guy's got nothing left in the tank. That would appear to be the case for Fuller. 

    If the Broncos can get anything for him on the trade market, it'd be a miracle. The deadline is Tuesday at 2 p.m. MDT. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Kyle Fuller
    News

    Report: Broncos Trying to Trade Veteran CB Before Deadline

    16 seconds ago
    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
    News

    5 QBs Broncos Could Target Before Nov. 2 Trade Deadline

    13 hours ago
    Von Miller
    News

    WATCH: Von Miller Gives Emotional Reaction to Broncos Trade

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates his 100th career sack at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Gut Reaction: Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the start a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Report: Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams for Pair of Day 2 Draft Picks

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates his fourth quarter sack with linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Biggest Studs & Duds from Broncos' 17-10 Win Over WFT

    22 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio during the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Slams Broncos' Final Offensive Series vs. WFT: 'It was Awful, Terrible'

    Oct 31, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Takeaways from Broncos' 17-10 Win Over Washington

    19 hours ago
    North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
    Draft

    Broncos' Top-6 Draft Options to Solve RT Problems for Good

    22 hours ago