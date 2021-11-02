The Broncos might not be done trading players ahead of the deadline.

One day removed from the tectonic trade that sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos could be poised to deal yet another defensive piece.

According to multiple reports, Broncos GM George Paton is working to find a buyer for the services of cornerback Kyle Fuller.

"Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source," ProFootballTalk tweeted.

After signing a one-year deal worth $9.28 million, Fuller started the first five games of the season as Denver's No. 1 corner. However, as he continued to get burned each week and lapses in discipline and technique persisted, he fell out of favor.

Since Ronald Darby returned from injured reserve, Fuller has been riding the pine. Rookie first-rounder Patrick Surtain II has taken on the mantle of the Broncos' No. 1 corner and he's done so with gusto.

Meanwhile, Fuller has garnered just four snaps in the past three games and did not see the field in Week 8's win over the Washington Football Team. When Bryce Callahan went down on Sunday, head coach Vic Fangio opted to go with the relatively no-name Nate Hairston over the veteran Fuller — a former first-team All-Pro.

Sometimes a guy's got nothing left in the tank. That would appear to be the case for Fuller.

If the Broncos can get anything for him on the trade market, it'd be a miracle. The deadline is Tuesday at 2 p.m. MDT.

