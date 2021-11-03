The back story behind the Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams got pretty weird on Tuesday with rumors of a rift among the players. Usually, rumors of a rift on a team are limited to players vs. coaches, and certainly not over a trivial internal squabble between members of the same locker room.

Miller’s annual high-profile Halloween party has claimed a notable casualty before — former quarterback Chad Kelly — who, back in 2018, entered a house uninvited whilst inebriated and was arrested subsequently (and shortly thereafter, released by the Broncos). Tight end Noah Fant reluctantly got dragged into the 2021 fallout from Von's party, despite his non-attendance at the bash he got dragged into the situation anyway.

“I guess I’ll clarify. It was a situation where we were planning in having this Halloween party and that was the thing,” Fant explained via radio station 104.3 The Fan. “Then, we dropped a couple of games and Von had contacted everybody in the group chat saying, ‘hey, like I’m thinking about canceling the party. We want to win games. We’ve got to focus on winning games. That’s the biggest thing is being improvement driven. Focus on winning and things like that.' So he did try to cancel it. Guys still wanted to have it. And then it kind of went south from there. I’m not going to go into details.”

What exactly went down? Pro Football Network's Adam H. Beasley broke news this week to provide insight on how a few Broncos may have been at odds with Miller over the Halloween party.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells PFN that Miller became upset when teammates declined to kick in for his annual Halloween party. It’s a massive affair with a six-figure price tag. This year, it featured Quavo from the hip-hop act Migos.

Miller’s request for financial help came as a surprise to his teammates. They had assumed they were invited guests to the party, not co-hosts. Miller even wanted rookies to contribute several thousand dollars for an event that they had no role in planning.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Clearly, the nuances of what happened at the party caused some of the players to cross swords, but any notion that the dramatic fallout fed George Paton's decision to trade Miller was completely shot down by the GM himself.

“Absolutely not. We have a great locker room. I think we have a lot of great guys in the locker room,” Paton said on Tuesday. “I’m not aware of any rift. I’m in that locker room. I walk through it, talk to a lot of players. I know Von had a party. I think guys had some fun, which is nice.”

Paton and Fant perhaps now pull the toughest assignment because they have to attempt to splice things back together without the help and influence of the future Hall-of-Famer. Fant got caught up in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline, which ultimately came and went without anything coming to fruition involving the talented tight end, but his attempts to turn around his underachieving season were made all the more difficult when he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The rumors were strong enough that Fant even had to state his desire to remain a Bronco in the face of the buzz, but the Broncos' general manager reassured him with some words of encouragement as he dismissed the speculation publicly. Paton said on Tuesday he didn't know where the rumors originated from.

“I’m not sure—he’s 24 years old. He’s really talented,” Paton said of Fant. “Why would— I’m not sure why we would trade him. I’m not sure why that’s even in the conversation. We like Noah needs to play better, like a lot of players. This kids really talented. He wants to be great, and I think he will be one day.”