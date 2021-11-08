Browns Offense: What They Have, What's Missing

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed a productive day on offense against the Cincinnati Bengals after the decision to release Odell Beckham Jr. the previous Friday. With Beckham gone, what the Browns still have offensively and what they are missing.

The Cleveland Browns offense had a strong performance on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, able to outcoach and out talent their I-71 rivals, which showcased what the Browns have on that side of the ball even if it's not a complete unit.

Baker Mayfield played at a high level and while the immediate reaction is that the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was the missing ingredient. And on some level, that may be the case, but so much of the improvement was Mayfield playing relaxed, confidently and decisively.

Beckham freelancing routes may well have been a problem for the Browns, but it didn't cause Mayfield to hold onto the ball too long in an attempt to make hero plays. He took a couple coverage sacks, but when passes were there, he didn't hesitate against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, which made him more effective overall.

Mayfield was better against the Bengals, but the biggest difference was the effectiveness of their receivers. With or without Beckham, the Browns return on investment at wide receiver was underwhelming to be kind and they did not then nor they do now have a game breaking receiver.

And as much as the Browns need to utilize the NFL Draft to continue adding talent to that position while ushering out the LSU-era this offseason, they do have young receivers with talent.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is not only improving at the finer points of route running and creating separation, he's physically huge. Possessing broad shoulders and a giant frame, he is an imposing receiver for corners to face off against. Jones has always had great hands dating back to his time at Michigan and he's making it easy for Mayfield to look his way.

In his past three games, Jones has been targeted 14 times, catching 11 of them for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Even when excluding the 57-yard Hail Mary against the Arizona Cardinals, he still averages 15.3 yards per target, which is incredibly efficient.

Just those three games would make Jones the second leading receiver on the team, leading in touchdown receptions and a tie with tight end David Njoku with six explosive plays.

Rookie Anthony Schwartz is still remarkably raw, but he draws attention every time he is on the field because of the threat of his speed. The Browns only tried to go deep to him once. He was covered so Mayfield went to the other side of the field and threw a 23-yard pass to Nick Chubb.

It did feel like the Browns were trying to set up another deep shot to Schwartz as they kept coming up with ways to get him in the slot to the same side as more dangerous threats, but he was effective as a decoy and did catch the one target he got on a deep slant for 15 yards.

'Unless Rashard Higgins steps up the way he did last year, the Browns largely have one really nice receiver in the making in Jones and a couple of interesting developmental options in Schwartz and fellow rookie Demetric Felton. That's a pretty dire picture for the position and highlights just how much they need to invest through the draft.

Higgins will likely produce in some form, but the issue remains. The Browns need to add more talent while flipping their investment in the position, going from the heaviest monetary investment to the cheapest alongside linebacker.

The Browns have what has shown to be an excellent teacher in wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea. Find more talented options he can work with and fit within the framework of the overall passing game.

The Browns are not averse to drafting a receiver in the first round, but the value has to be great to do it. Think Ceedee Lamb. Otherwise, there are a handful of other spots with premium impact that are more difficult to obtain the Browns might want to address, including the defensive line.

Rondale Moore, drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals, was one receiver the Browns had interest. They started calling to move up in the draft right after he went off the board, trying to lock up one of the other targets they had in mind there, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

A pick in the second and one of their fourth round picks could continue to give them speed and talent that has some legs for the future.

Tight ends are covering up a lot of the issues at wide receiver and leaning into them is the most prudent course of action the rest of this year. Njoku is the team's leading receiver and makes a significant difference just by being on the field.

The Browns utilized various formations which put stress on the Bengals, including at one point when Harrison Bryant was on the boundary, Schwartz was in the slot and Njoku was the point in the middle which forced them to take a timeout. They were consistently preoccupied with Njoku, which helped open up the long touchdown pass to Jones and may have played a role in opening up the 70-yard touchdown run for Nick Chubb.

It was a no-brainer to extend Njoku, something that should get done during the bye week in a month, but with the unceremonious exit of Beckham, it makes it even easier as they have more money to operate. Njoku is a star tight end in everything but sheer production.

Leading the team in receiving yards, he's now leading the team in targets with Beckham no longer on the team, averaging 12.6 yards per target.

This is how everyone should look at the Browns offense and what they should strive to be. Njoku has caught 21 passes on 27 targets while Jones has caught 15 of 18. The Browns are averaging well over a first down to each of them and Mayfield's completion percentage to them combined is 80 percent.

Austin Hooper is nowhere near as efficient and his contract isn't great, but he's more useful than he's given credit. His receiving is inefficient, which is unfortunately right in line with the rest of the receivers that have been on the team this year. Beckham (6.8), Landry (6.6), Higgins (6.7) are slightly better than Hooper (6.1), but his size is more valuable and he blocks well. If the second half of the season can be more efficient in the passing game, he will look far more valuable.

The Browns could opt to move on from Hooper, but it would be expensive. They would have to eat $11.25 million to do it, paying that in the form of dead cap in 2023. It may be a difficult pill to swallow, but the Browns are likely better off paying him the $13.25 million each of the next two seasons and letting him walk after 2023.

It's not easy to find ready made tight ends, so while the Browns may look for another developmental option, their best plan of attack is to extend Njoku, keep Hooper and let Harrison Bryant mitigate some of the financial impact as he has two more seasons on his rookie deal.

Bryant, meanwhile, continues to show how valuable he in his own right. Demetric Felton, 10.5 yards per target, is the only player that separates Bryant from Njoku and Jones in terms of efficiency. And some of that is entirely on Mayfield, who has missed Bryant on a couple big throws. Nevertheless, Bryant is finding himself open and making plays, averaging 8.9 yards per target, catching 11 of his 16 targets.

It's also reason to keep finding ways to utilize Felton in the passing game. His touches are often manufactured, but he's paying them off with production.

On the offensive line, the Browns have an immense amount of talent, but getting them all together healthy on the field has continuously eluded them. Wyatt Teller did not play well in September, but he has been dominant much of October and this first game of November.

The Browns were probably wise to wait on Teller's potential extension, but if he can stay healthy and continue to play at such a high level, they should look to extend him. The cost will likely be offset by moving on from J.C. Tretter, who continues to be terrific, but is always playing injured.

Tretter's toughness nor his ability are in question, but it has to be draining on him. Maybe there's a situation where he restructures his deal to play another year with the Browns because he's valuable in every sense possible, but between the amount of physical pain he's endured consistently throughout his career may be wearing on him. Combine that with what is a brilliant second career after football and he may simply decide the wear and tear isn't worth it anymore, opting to retire.

The Browns have been developing Nick Harris as his protégé to potentially take over the position when he leaves. They might also want to draft another one in April that might be more potent, able to come in and play at a high level immediately.

Tyler Linderbaum, the incredibly talented center from Iowa, stands out as a tremendous option if they want to go that route early, should he choose to declare. He fits the Browns in terms of age and would fit beautifully between Joel Bitonio and Teller. This is essentially the type of selection that makes divisional opponents weep at the idea of stopping the Browns vaunted running game. while also keeping their salary cap in check at that position.

The Browns also need to continue to attack offensive line depth, particularly tackle as Chris Hubbard is unlikely to be back and Jack Conklin will have one year left on his contract.

They might look to extend Conklin, but it seems like the Browns are trying to allow offensive line coach Bill Callahan to develop a dominant group that gives them the option to reduce their impact to the salary cap. Bitonio's contract is also up after 2022, but the team has in-house guard options if the team were to allow the potential Hall of Famer and Browns lifer, who has stayed remarkably healthy, to walk in free agency. More likely, unless he shows a precipitous dropoff in play, he's going to get another deal that allows him to retire and potentially go to Canton with his entire career played in Cleveland.

The end of Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland provides a remarkable amount of clarity for the direction of this offense going forward, making it clear which contracts the team should prioritize, allowing them to stay competitive for the foreseeable future. Extend Njoku and Teller, add receiver help in the draft and keep finding talented offensive line options to develop both for the present and the future while also heading off salary cap issues in the process.

