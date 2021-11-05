Rodgers Tries to ‘Set Record Straight’ and Urges Communication, Not Controversy

On The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers talked about why he didn't get vaccinated, why he said he's immunized, why he's taking Ivermectin and his desire for people to talk and listen.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19, explained why he is not vaccinated and urged a focus on conversation instead of controversy.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday that was almost perfectly aligned with the start of the team’s final practice of the week, Rodgers spoke for more than 45 minutes. First and foremost, he said he’s “doing really well” thanks to a combination of an already-strong immune system and a regimen of monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin and a combination of vitamins and minerals.

Early in the interview, Rodgers sought to “set the record straight.” On Aug. 26, when asked if he was vaccinated, he said he was “immunized.” That wasn’t a lie, he said, and he would have explained more had he been asked to go into further detail.

“During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league,” Rodgers said, “where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t, and what that meant and who was being selfish, and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision.

“At the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker. You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size fits all for everybody and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.’”

Rodgers said he put a lot of time into his research, talking to people on both sides of the vaccination debate. According to Rodgers, he has an allergy to one of the ingredients used in the mRNA vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna. The CDC says those people should not take those vaccines. That left the Johnson & Johnson shot. During a 10-day span in mid-April, that shot was paused after clotting issues developed in six people.

So, Rodgers began to research alternatives, and zeroed in on a “long-term protocol that involved multiple months.” He petitioned the league for that regimen to serve as his vaccination.

“We went through a multiweek process where I asked them for time to gather information,” Rodgers said. “I gathered over 500 pages of research on the efficacy of immunizations, all the latest research surrounding my case, everything from mask wearing to the efficacy of the vaccines and the duration of the antibodies – just all the latest research that I was getting from my medical team. I enjoyed the conversations with the league, it was good sharing. But one in particular stood out when I knew I was not going to win this: I had a meeting and one of the main docs said, ‘It’s impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID.’ At that point, I knew that I was definitely not going to win the appeal.”

While the point of a vaccine is to either prevent infection or lessen its impact and the NFL denied that exchange took place, Rodgers was right about losing the appeal.

“I think they thought I was a quack,” he said.

At that point, the choice was stark. Get vaccinated and enjoy the life of a vaccinated player, or remain unvaccinated and deal with daily testing, masked workouts, the inability to travel and the stigma of being “unclean.” Rodgers chose the latter, anyway.

“My medical team advising me that the danger of an adverse event was greater than the risk of getting COVID and recovering,” he said. “So, I made a decision that was in the best interest of my body.”

Rodgers made it clear he’s not an anti-vaxxer. If you’re scared of getting COVID or have underlying medical issues, then get vaccinated, he said. However, Rodgers is a healthy person with a strong immune system. Also, “the next great chapter in my life” is being a father, and he was concerned about the lack of information regarding the vaccine and fertility.

Rodgers said he followed “every single protocol to a ‘T’” with one exception. During his twice-weekly media sessions – Wednesday before a Sunday game and then after the game – he was supposed to be masked in the media auditorium. Seeing no science behind that rule, Rodgers decided not to comply. Rodgers stands at a podium located at least 10 feet from the nearest reporter. Reporters in the media auditorium are masked and vaccinated. And, as an unvaccinated player, Rodgers had to go through daily testing so knew he was COVID-negative for interviews.

“Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all,” Rodgers said. “They’re based purely in trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me. If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus that I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I can give you?”

In some regards, Rodgers considered himself among the safest people in the building. Vaccinated players went through testing every two weeks – that’s every week now – compared to every day for himself. But because vaccinated players such as star receiver Davante Adams can get COVID, that leads to the possibility of a COVID-positive player unknowingly infecting other players.

“We had somebody test the other day, vaccinated person, tests, goes in, has breakfast, tests positive and then oh shit, bummer, he just had breakfast with five people,” Rodgers said.

So, Rodgers will stay home and wait. He’s betting on his own immune system and advice from podcaster Joe Rogan, who beat COVID using alternative treatments such as Ivermectin, which was panned for being a horse dewormer but also is given to immigrants.

If Rodgers tests negative twice in a span of 24 hours late next week, he’ll be able to return to the team on Nov. 13 – one day before a home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Once he’s back, he’ll bank on his heightened immunity – he pointed to an Israeli study of 2.5 million people that showed natural immunity is more durable than that offered by vaccines, though a CDC study came to different findings – to keep him healthy.

Whether or not you agree with Rodgers, he hopes you’re listening and willing to get out of the echo chamber that has led to such a polarized society.

“I hope that we can take a step back, quit lying, quit with the witch hunt and the canceling, and realize this is a conversation to be had, not a controversy, and let’s move this forward with some love and connection,” he said. “That’s what we need in this world. There’s things that we don’t agree with or understand. When we don’t agree or understand with each other, let’s communicate instead of initially just canceling someone, silencing someone. That gets us nowhere.”