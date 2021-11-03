OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield

Tomlin Tuesday dropped bombs, the Pittsburgh Steelers made moves and the Cleveland Browns continue to be push out drama.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made moves at the trade deadline and head coach Mike Tomlin dropped some bombs during his press conference. Nothing felt superior to Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad calling out Baker Mayfield, though.

The Steelers shipped Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. It doesn't sound like much, but somehow, Pittsburgh came out winners in that deal.

Tomlin says Zach Banner isn't ready to be active on gameday. What does that mean and should Steelers fans start to wonder if Banner will ever start for the black and gold?

And good old Odell Beckham Sr. lays a smackdown on Baker Mayfield. This you do not want to miss.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Trade

Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

Chris Boswell Jokes About Fake Field Goal