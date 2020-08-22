Breaking: Houston Icon Andre Johnson Leaving Texans Staff

Andre Johnson, the iconic Houston Texans wide receiver and inaugural Ring of Honor member, is stepping away from his role as a member of the Texans' staff.

"I just think it was more just the time, just realizing how much time you have to put in and things like that,'' Johnson, 39, said via the Houston Chronicle in explaining his decision.

Johnson plans to maintain his strong relationship with the franchise and with Texans coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. He'll move from his role as a "special advisor'' (he was on the coaching staff previous to that) to a new role as a "Texans Ambassador.''

"I'm not actually on the staff anymore, but I'll still be around," Johnson said Saturday. "For me, it just won't be an every-day thing. I'll still be around and out at practice and helping the guys out.''

Johnson drafted by the Texans third overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. His stellar career left him 11th all-time in NFL career receptions and 10th all-time in in NFL receiving yards. Johnson holds nearly every franchise receiving record after a career that included seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro selections.

He said the work of being on the staff was a positive experience, but suggested it was a draining one.

"Me being able to see it from two different sides as a player and on the staff, it's a long haul,'' he said. "Those guys are great at what they do. I'm always here to support the Texans. You know how I feel about the organization and what the organization means to me.''