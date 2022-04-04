Skip to main content

Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors: Texans Want 2nd-Round Pick - Source

A scenario that leaves Cooks in Houston ... to help the rebuild ... can be an attractive one.

The Houston Texans continue to plow through rebuilding mode. Should receiver Brandin Cooks - a hot name right now in trade gossip - be part of that rebuild enterting ?

Or would Houston be better off with a premium pick?

A source tells TexansDaily.com that while the Texans do not plan on swapping the team leader Cooks, teams that do call should be prepared to discuss the idea of giving up a second-round pick.

And maybe at that time, the Texans will listen.

A few days ago, Bleacher Report offered up, as it often does, a "potential trade proposal,'' this time featuring a “stunner” deal that would have the Dallas Cowboys landing Texans playmaker Cooks in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 88) in April’s NFL Draft.

That concept is problematic on a couple of levels. Again, the third-round pick probably isn't enough. Additionally, as noted by CowboysSI.com, the Cowboys are looking to replace Amari Cooper (a cap casualty via trade to Cleveland earlier this offseason) but would like to do on the cheap - via the draft.

Cooks - along with his speed and consistency - may not be viewed by every other team as a "No. 1 receiver'' ... and therefore, to some, may not merit the $12.5 million price tag for this, his final contractual season. (And of course, that goes hand-in-hand with Cooks, 28 surely prepping to ask for a new deal.)

Meanwhile, now along comes ESPN reporting that "the Texans have received multiple calls on Cooks.''

cooks point
dal was dak lamb
cooper rams

Cooks has played for four teams in eight years, but that is not indicative of any negative; in Houston he is considered an asset as a locker-room leader as well as a perennial 1,000-yard receiver. His 4.33 40 time is part of the package as well.

Given the depth of receivers in this draft, Cooks - even as a guy who put up 90 catches for 1,037 and six touchdowns in 2021 for an awful Texans team - isn't going to be a match for every team looking for a No. 1 guy. And in that sense, a scenario that leaves him in Houston ... to help the rebuild ... can be an attractive one.

