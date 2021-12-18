Watson Reveals 'Super Confident' Feelings About Indecent Assault Cases

“I think anybody who’s met Deshaun knows who he is,” Mulugheta says. “We know what the truth is and that’s a good thing about the truth - no matter what, the truth is the truth. Whether it takes one day or two days or a year to come out, the truth is the truth.”

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said virtually nothing in public about his ongoing legal cases involving allegations of sexual assault.

But now, via his agent David Mulugheta, we get an impression of where Watson's thinking is the proceedings slowly continue to play out.

"Super confident.''

The Texans quarterback, and his circle of supporters, have largely been very careful recently to stay under the radar as the FBI, the Houston Police and the NFL investigated the allegations against Watson.

But the QB's agent recently spoke to Ryan Clark in an interview for ESPN, with the stand-out take being the agent revealing that his client is “super confident” in how things will play out.

Watson, who has through attorney Rusty Hardin denied all wrongdoing, obviously involved himself with massage therapists who were strangers to him, with meetings that began on social media. (A recent trio of search warrants issued is designed to get to the bottom of the contacts between the people involved.) But beyond that?

“I think anybody who’s met Deshaun knows who he is,” Mulugheta said. “We know what the truth is and that’s a good thing about the truth - no matter what, the truth is the truth. Whether it takes one day or two days or a year to come out, the truth is the truth.”

It is true that before this scandal, Watson's reputation with the public was a pristine one. It is also true that as he has spent almost a year now seeking a trade from Houston, some teams may be working on the assumption that he will indeed be cleared - or will at least settle with his accusers, in theory helping to smooth his path to a return to football. The Miami Dolphins were suitors at the October deadline, and the Texans are expected to again explore trade possibilities at season's end.

He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL,'' Mulugheta said. "He will be when he gets back on the field. He’ll continue to have an all-pro and phenomenal career moving forward.”