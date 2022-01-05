COVID Much Less Severe Second Time for Texans’ Eric Murray

HOUSTON – Houston Texans veteran safety Eric Murray has dealt with the symptoms of the coronavirus twice with vastly different experiences.

It was much less severe this time than a year ago when he was sidelined for two games on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Placed on the COVID list last month and now playing again, Murray emphasized that the vaccination and booster he had reduced his symptoms.

“This time it kind of felt like a regular cold,” Murray said. “I think just because I went through the experience before and I got vaccinated and I got the booster. I really was only sick for two days and then the rest of the days I was out I was recovering. Whereas last year the recovery period started way later in the process.”

The Texans (4-12) close out the season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium. Kick is noon CT.

Murray was activated three days after the Texans’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers and played during a loss Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers. He wasn’t 100 percent, though, while recording six tackles and breaking up one pass on 59 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

“Definitely my wind was an issue,” Murray said. “I came out of the game a few times. My wind was an issue, that’s just a part of it. I feel more close to normal this year than I definitely did last year. I couldn’t imagine doing what I did this week last year.

“The first time I had it, I had chills and stuff like that. It lasted for a really long time. I didn’t feel regular for a really long time even after I recovered, I was still having days where I didn’t feel as well. This was like months later.”