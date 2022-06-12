Houston Texans defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye spoke to TexansDaily about his journey from Nigeria, to the U.K., and now to the NFL.

It's been just over a month since the Houston Texans were awarded Nigerian-born British defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye from the 2022 NFL International Player Pathway program, and while he hasn't quite gotten used to the "aggressive" Texas heat just yet, he's feeling comfortable in his new home.

"It's been a great experience," Odeleye told TexansDaily. "Everyone here's been really accommodating from the coaches to the teammates to the office staff."

"From a football perspective, it's [been] intense but that's what you expect when you're playing at such a high level. It's one of those things where it's hard to be perfect, but everything you do you have to try and aim for that perfection."

Adjusting to the NFL is never an easy step to make - especially so when you've only been playing the game for five years.

A self-described "restless semi-overweight kid" growing up, Odeleye - the youngest of seven - bounced between Nigeria and Saudia Arabia until he moved to the U.K. at the age of nine. From there Odeleye said "the restlessness kind of converted itself into being active."

"I was playing football, basketball, athletics, rugby, really and truly anything I got my hands involved in," Odeleye said.

Once he reached secondary school (11-16), Odeleye said he focused on rugby, being able to play a year above his age thanks to being bigger than others his age.

"My interest in American football really started around the age of 16/17," Odeleye said. "I started watching the Super Bowl - it was really the only match I watched, picked up a few rules here and there, and then when I got to university, tried out with a bunch of different sports - I think I tried out for football, American football, basketball, rugby, athletics, and I kind of chose American Football just because the physical aspects were something I was really interested in."

Odeleye admitted that turning football into a profession wasn't on the cards early on and that he simply played it for enjoyment.

"When I first started playing American football it wasn't part of the plan to make it to the league - I literally only started playing because when I got to Loughborough [University] I thought it was fun," Odeleye said.

It was during his time at Loughborough, that one of his coaches recommended him to the scouts at the NFL's International Player Pathway.

"That's when I started to realize there could be more than just fun, that I could potentially look at a career after this," Odeleye said. "And since then, I'd say I always expect the best results from whatever I do."

The International Pathway, currently in its sixth year, has helped players from around the world get their shot in the NFL by providing talents with coaching and a route to the league.

"Without the International Pathway, it's obvious that I wouldn't be where I am," Odeleye said. "I really love what the program's doing, what the program's about, they're really trying to build a bridge, that connection, between capable athletes all over the world and the league to try and show the league and show the world that [there are] athletes around the world can hold up physically in the NFL."

After missing out on a spot in the pathway last year, Odeleye honed his skills further in Germany, playing for Berlin Thunder where he recorded 34 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks in eight games for which he was a member of the European League of Football's All-Star Team.

After making the International Pathway this year, he didn't have to wait much longer to finally get his chance, and he said getting that call "was a mixed reaction."

"Obviously, I was very happy to make it to the NFL and to go to a great franchise like Houston, but at the same time I was just anxious for what the next stage was and next phase was going to be," Odeleye said. "I was happy, but I wasn't really satisfied because making it to the team was a big deal but at the end of the day I've got bigger dreams than just being on the team. So I was really looking forward to joining up with the team and getting the process started."

Now wearing number 75, the 6-5, 271-pound defensive lineman's focus can turn to take that next step. And his goals for 2022 are simple: Improve.

"Trying to make sure [that] today's training was better than yesterday and I can stack up good days," Odeleye said. "And then wherever that takes me this season, as long as I'm happy with the effort I've put in, then I'm happy with whatever the results are going to be."

So what kind of player are the Texans getting in Odeleye?

"As someone who hasn't really experienced anywhere near this level of football before I can bring a different perspective to the game, both physically and also in the classroom," Odeleye said. "I'm a hard worker, I'm a go-getter, I believe I can make things happen."

Odeleye was coy on identifying specific players he's modeled his game after, saying "it's very hard to just base your game after just one person because everyone's got different physical attributes."

However, he did mention having learned from Aaron Donald for his fast footwork, the Bosa brothers for their ability to "use their speed and turn that into a power move which I believe would probably be my best move going forward," and fellow British lineman Efe Obada.

"With what Efe Obada has been able to do, coming out of the program, coming to the league, recording multiple sacks over multiple seasons, his game was something that I'd be able to learn from as well because we both have similar backgrounds, similar physical attributes so I've definitely watched his highlight tape a few times to try and pick a few things out," Odeleye said.

Odeleye seemed excited to work in head coach Lovie Smith's defense. He noted Smith's emphasis on takeaways and aggressive play, chasing the ball consistently saying "it's a program that I feel like not just I but also the team can be really successful with."

Odeleye's excitement about this defense was clear to hear. The same, however, can't necessarily be said about the stifling Texas heat which he described as "unavoidable," not helped by his lapse in judgment during his first training session where he made the mistake of wearing long sleeves which he said made finishing the session that bit more difficult.

In theory, Odeleye is in the right environment to thrive with a renowned defensively-minded head coach and a number of experienced veterans on the defensive line to lean on.

If Odeleye can prove to be a success like his countryman Obada, the Texans and the U.K. could have a winner.