Texans Shock NFL-Best Titans In Massive Upset

They’re both in the AFC South, and Sunday was supposed to prove the Texans and Titans are traveling in different directions. But for one day?

The Tennessee Titans entered Sunday's NFL Week 11 on a roll in two different ways. One, they'd accumulated an NFL-best 8-2 record. And two, they'd accomplished that with a run that includes defeats of five straight 2020 playoff teams.

The "roll'' stops here.

The lowly Houston Texans stunning victory over Tennessee maybe doesn't do much to alter their AFC South fates. These Titans are still going places, and these Texans are not.

But let's call this a "massive baby step.''

The Texans actually scored first here, on an early field goal, and then kept outplaying the Titans to avoid losing an eighth straight game, finally ending their uncanny knack for being unable to score TDs on the road.

QB Tyrod Taylor was a Texans key, even though he threw for just 107 yards. He scored a pair of rushing TDs that set a tone for the underdogs.

Also tone-setting? Coordinator Lovie Smith's defense, which recorded four interceptions, tying a franchise record

The Titans (8-3) actually lost to another poor team, the Jets, at the start of October. So maybe there is a hint of vulnerability there. But for one day? The Titans came in as 10-point favorites against the Texans, and left with a bloated loss.

In the days leading up to the game, Vrabel, the former Texans assistant, scoffed at the oddsmakers' thoughts.

''I don't know who draws the (odds) up,'' Vrabel said. "But these games in this league, these are grown men with a lot of pride.''

Pride, the Texans may have. And now, even though first-year coach David Culley's group is short on talent?

Now, for one day, anyway, the 2-8 Houston Texans have something more than pride.

They have a shocking, impressive, upset victory.