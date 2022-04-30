Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama WR John Metchie III With No. 44 Pick

The Houston Texans made an aggressive move, trading up to No. 44 to take Alabama wideout John Metchie III

The Houston Texans continued assembling their impressive draft haul on Friday night, trading up to the No. 44 pick with the Cleveland Browns, and selecting Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

The Texans sent the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks to Cleveland, and will keep the 107th pick.

With the addition of Metchie, the Texans now add a talented No. 2 wideout to pair with the recently extended Brandin Cooks and give second-year quarterback Davis Mills a legitimate deep threat in the passing game.

In his last season at Alabama, Metchie finished third in the SEC with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch.

“The leadership that he showed me when I was younger, he really helped me understand what the culture was once I got there," Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said of Metchie. "He works extremely hard, carries himself and conducts himself professionally. Ever since I met him on my official visit as a senior in high school, he always conducted himself as a pro. Someone who is going to work day in and day out, someone who is very dynamic and a huge playmaker. I was blessed to have two special guys outside, he is going to be special.”

Metchie now joins an extremely talented haul of rookies in the 2022 Texans class, joining LSU corner Derek Stingley, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre.

Metchie is also the second wideout from Alabama taken in as many rounds, with Jameson Williams going in the top 10.

You can view Metchie's full scouting report from NFL Draft Bible below: