Texans Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: New Era at NRG Stadium?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't looking for just one breakout star in training camp. He's looking for several to become the core of what hopes to be a promising rebuild at NRG Stadium.

"No one has a big name," Smith said Friday morning. "Eventually come here and start making plays. Eventually, people will start seeing your jersey and calling your name. A part of the process is for that. The training camp, the product, those other things will come.”

Tuesday started a new era of Texans football. Friday was the first chance for fans and the media to get a glimpse of the ins and outs Smith and second-year general manager Nick Caserio have implemented in the locker room moving forward.

In Houston, anyone can be a breakout candidate before Week 1's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. After back-to-back four-win seasons, the Texans are trying to turn the corner and rid themselves of any negativity.

Deshaun Watson drama? Done. Lucrative contracts for mid-level players? Finished. A winning culture on the horizon? Time and chemistry will dictate that outcome.

One practice in front of a few hundred folks draped in Texans' gear might mean little in the public eye, but something was different than in years past. When the Texans unraveled in front of a national audience in Arrowhead Stadium in January 2020, fans of the franchise began to lose hope.

It's starting to return in light waves, though Smith knows there's more work to be done. It begins with putting a viable game plan on the field during the preseason. It then must travel over to the regular season.

"For the fans that come in, we haven’t had a good product — there’s nothing to show up for. So it starts with that," Smith said. "But in order for us to make this turnaround, NRG Stadium, when we travel, the Traveling Texans, they have to be a part of this. And the way we get them excited is, again, what we’re putting on the field.”

Buy Brevin's Stock

A young quarterback often looks for a security blanket in the passing attack on short-yardage situations. Second-year passer Davis Mills will look to build off his success with receiver Brandin Cooks but could have a secondary option in tight end Brevin Jordan.

Jordan, who is expected to see an expanded role in new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's play design, made the most of his reps during seven-on-seven drills, hauling in three receptions from Mills. His best play of the day came on a 15-yard slant route across the middle while being blanketed by a pair of defenders.

“He gives us flexibility," Smith said of the second-year tight end. "You can line him up outside. Of course he can in-line block a little bit but it's just not that. We talked about the fullback position, being a 22 team, being a 13 team. We’re going to have multiple tight ends and multiple running backs.

"Excited to see exactly what we'll be able to do with him this year.”

Young Defenders Making Impact

Christian Kirksey is already sold on third-round linebacker Christian Harris. Ask him who would win in a foot race, and the Alabama defender is the clear favorite among his peers.

"He probably is the fastest linebacker in the room," Kirksey joked. "This kid can fly. He's smart. He's bright. He's super athletic."

Harris was one of Houston's three defensive players drafted within the first 100 picks. Working both outside linebacker roles, the rookie continues to expand his rep count with Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) missing time.

Other rookies such as cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre also have expanded their rep counts since joining the roster. Pitre, the No. 37 pick, has worked with the first-team defense since midway through minicamp. He now is a staple of the secondary.

Stingley is trending in the right direction to start Week 1 after suffering a season-ending foot injury last fall at LSU. Smith said that the plan is to ease him up to full speed, going at his pace to make sure there isn't further damage.

Even in a limited role, Stingley's made plays in coverage, catching the eye of veterans such as Steven Nelson.

"He wasn’t as healthy as we wanted him to be in OTA’s but he's been adding on," Nelson said. "[He] got an interception yesterday. Great stuff.”

One With Metchie

Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III couldn't tell his teammates face-to-face of his diagnosis, but the message he left inside the locker room has made a lingering impact.

"No doubt in our mind he's going to get through this, and we'll be with him every step of the way and just a lot of love for him," Cook said. "Just can’t wait for him to be able to recover.”

Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer, before the team's first practice. Considered by doctors as the "most curable form of cancer" the former Alabama pass-catcher will be shut down indefinitely to undergo treatment.

Smith said that in most years, he addresses the team on the first day of practice. This season, it was important that Metchie told his teammates what was wrong and how he will attack another trial head-on to come back stronger than before.

"It just goes to show you that, you know, you're Superman on the football field but you're Clark Kent when you have to go and face real battles," Kirksey said. "It's eye-opening for everybody.”

Metchie, who was selected 44th overall last April, will also have time to recover from his torn ACL suffered against Georgia in the SEC Championship game last December. In his final year at Alabama, he recorded 96 receptions for 1,146 yards and eight touchdowns.