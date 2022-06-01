OTA Standout: Who is Texans Most Versatile Defender?

Garret Wallow's versatility at the second level of the defense gives the Texans options at linebacker

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't looking for his starting defense in Voluntary OTAs. If he finds a prospect or a player developing accordingly, he'll make sure they see the field and grab a fair shot.

One player who has caught the eye of many on defense is second-year linebacker Garret Wallow. One of five picks selected in the first draft class of the Nick Caserio era, Wallow is often overlooked among those considered clear-cut starters due to the depth at linebacker.

It's a position that often will see changes based off the offensive formation and personnel run by a team. For Smith, it's Wallow's willingness to learn and his motor that keeps him fighting for first-team reps.

"Garret is one of the players that hasn't missed a day since we drafted him," Smith said Wednesday following OTAs. "Every day we have practiced, Garret Wallow has been out there ... he's a football guy and we'll find a place for him. We have quite a few players that way."

Wallow, the team's final pick in the 2021 draft, often found reps on special teams. A TCU alum and two-year starter, it was back to square one for a Horned Frog favorite. His work ethic and demeanor never changed.

Everything was earned during his first campaign as a Texan, including his playing time late in the season. With several linebacker missing time due to injury, Wallow fought his way into the starting role for Weeks 15 and 16.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he tallied a team-high 11 tackles. The following week against the Los Angeles Chargers, he finished with four stops and a pass deflection.

"He's in Year 2, but he seems like he's been in the league five or six seasons. He's very smart and can pick up the game fast," fellow linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "He can play any linebacker position, MIKE, WILL or SAM, he's got it. He can plug himself in and be an impact on this defense."

Smith and Kirksey would be two strong alibis to the notion of 'no days off Wallow' since the start of rookie camp last May. Smith served as the team's defensive coordinator under then-head coach David Culley while Kirksey was brought it to be a leader of the defense and of the position.

Perhaps Wallow carries leadership qualities in different ways. He does, however, carry the blue-collar mentality each practice and respects that nothing is given in the pros. That includes praise from peers and teammates.

"He had an extremely good rookie year," Kirksey said. "He came in and made plays when his number was called and so far, he's taken those strides and he's working."

The Texans linebacker room might be the team's strongest defensively. Both Kirksey and team-leading tackler Kamu Grugier-Hill re-signed in hopes of building off last season. Along with Wallow, Houston added Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the Detroit Lions and traded for New York Jets' special teamer Blake Cashman.

Houston also drafted Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in the third round last April. Kirksey said he's been pleased with his knowledge of the game and speed moving downhill against the run. He also said similar notions toward Wallow.

Smith said that players that continue to show up in practice and leave it out on the field will find a role on the roster. Perhaps in Year 2 for Wallow, that role is on special teams one more.

Maybe it's part of the first-team defense. After Wednesday, one could argue its both.

Said Smith: "Eventually, it doesn't matter how long you're here because you have to perform. One way to perform and get that opportunity is to show up each day."

The Texans will close out Week 2 of Voluntary OTAs Friday.