Rookie Mills Leads Texans to Shocker Over Chargers

The Texans and Chargers entered the day sharing mutual praise. Were they both telling the truth?

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers had two things in common entering Sunday's Week 16 meeting at NRG Stadium.

One, each reviewed their own COVID-weakened rosters, while also reviewing the opponents', and said complimentary things about their foe.

Two, the Chargers, for one day, anyway, were not lying.

Texans 41, Chargers 29 is a milestone, an examples of what might be under GM Nick Caserio and company as they chase the sort of general success the Chargers are having under coach Brandon Staley (this day notwithstanding).

Staley said this week, "We have full respect for the Texans.''

And as Houston is now 4-11, we can't call this "respect by rote.''

Conversely, the now-8-7 Chargers were described this week by Caserio as "explosive."

But not here. Not "explosive'' enough against a Houston club that pulled off a shocker.

Caserio said their QB, reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, "is as good of a quarterback as there is in the league," Caserio said. "He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's athletic, he has a rocket for an arm.''

But here, while Herbert had 336 yards passing, Houston also picked him off twice. Add one more Texans takeaway, and the home team won that category 3-0.

Besides, it was actually Davis Mills, Houston's third-round rookie QB, who looked like he fit some of those wonderful descriptions. Mills was 21 of 27 for 254 yards, with two TDs and again, no turnovers.

Caserio raved about L.A.'s weapons on offense, and even though Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler were out (COVID), Keenan Allen - "as good a receiver as there is in the league," Caserio said - is a star.

But here, journeyman runner Rex Burkhead took a star turn, with 22 carries for 149 yards and two TDs. And with their TD catches, Chris Conley and rookie Nico Collins produced as much or more than any Chargers receiver did.

Caserio even cited the Chargers' defensive firepower, highlighting end Joey Bosa (out with COVID), linebacker Jerry Tillery and DB Derwin James, calling him "as versatile and as good of a defensive player as there is in the league. They play him at safety, they play him at star, they play him at money and dime.''

But here, Tavierre Thomas and Jonathan Owens were the defensive playmakers of note.

Texans fans - who got a reminder of good times when Andre Johnson, a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was spotted watching the game with the McNair family - hope Caserio can pinpoint talent for the building Texans as he just did regarding the Chargers.

And on this day? The 4-11 record matches last year's win total, with two games left. It's a step forward, for the team, for rookie QB Mills, and for Caserio, who supervised his third-round selection.

And that's no lie.