Former Vikings Coordinator Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike, Dies at 38

Tragic news: former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has passed away at the age of 38, his sister Corri announced on social media Tuesday morning.

The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam was working as an offensive analyst for the Bengals this season. He spent the previous eight years as a Vikings assistant, first as their linebackers coach. Over the past two seasons, Zimmer had the added title of co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson.

This is another awful, heartbreaking loss for the Zimmer family. Mike Zimmer's wife Vikki died at 50 in 2009.

"I lost my big brother yesterday," Corri Zimmer White wrote on Instagram. "The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. ... My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask."

Zimmer grew up in Texas while Mike was coaching with the Cowboys. He played football at Trinity University in San Antonio, then began his coaching career as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints in 2006. He spent four seasons in New Orleans and three with the Chiefs before joining the Bengals' staff during his father's final season in Cincinnati. Adam then followed Mike to Minnesota in 2014.

Rest in peace, Adam Zimmer. Thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.