Calgary Stampeders Announce Coaching Staff for 2025 Season
A lot is riding on the success of the 2025 season for the Calgary Stampeders, and having the right coaching staff is the first ingredient to success.
On Monday, the team announced the new coaching staff for the 2025 season. There were six new coaches added to the staff while three are back from last year's 5-12-1 team.
Here's a look at the new coaching staff for Calgary.
Calgary Stampeders 2025 Coaching Staff
• Dave Dickenson: General manager and head coach
• Pat DelMonaco: Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach
• Bob Slowik: Defensive coordinator
• Craig Dickenson: Special-teams coordinator
• Beau Baldwin: Quarterbacks coach
• Markus Howell: Receivers coach
• Ucambre Williams: Running backs and assistant offensive line coach
• John Bowman: Defensive line coach
• Marcus Klund: Linebackers coach and run game coordinator
• Barron Miles: Defensive backs coach
Dave Dickenson returns for his ninth season as head coach for the Stampeders after a rough last two seasons. His overall time in Calgary has seen a lot of success as he holds an 84-53-3 record and a Grey Cup title in 2018.
Howell and Williams are newcomers who have experience winning Grey Cups for the Stampeders as players. Williams won the Grey Cup in 2018 and Howell won the trophy in 2008.
Slowik has been a defensive assistant for Calgary since 2021 and was promoted to defensive coordinator. Dave Dickenson brings his brother Craig onto the coaching staff to take over as special teams coordinator after his last stop as the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. DelMonaco returns as offensive coordinator and has held the position since 2020.
Another major addition to the coaching staff is Barron Miles, who has coordinator experience. Miles takes over the defensive backs after spending the last four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks. The Redblacks parted ways with Miles last month.
The pressure is on this coaching staff to turn things around after two straight losing seasons and missing the postseason for the first time in two decades.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
