Calgary Stampeders Storm Back, Top Toronto Argonauts
After trailing by 16 at halftime, the Calgary Stampers rallied, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to surge past the Toronto Argonauts 27-23. The Stamps improved to 4-4 and remained unbeaten at home.
The Argonauts fall to 4-4 after yet another loss by Ryan Dinwiddie's squad against his former team. It's the third straight contest Toronto has dropped in Calgary.
3 Takeaways from Calgary's Win Over Toronto
1. Calgary's offense overcomes early miscues thanks to stellar line play
Down 23-6 after three quarters of play, Calgary was in a less than optimum position, facing off against an Argos defense that came into Week 9 leading the league in sacks. But it was the Stampeders offensive line, which enabled Jake Maeir to engineer a triumphant late rally.
The Stamps line held Toronto's pass rush at bay, holding them sackless. Maeir finished the game with 287 passing yards and two scores, both of which came in the fourth quarter to receivers Marken Michel and Cam Echols. Maeir and his offensive weapons, including Reggie Begelton will get deserved credit, but none of it happens without a clean pocket in the closing minutes.
2. Argonauts Cruise-Control Offense in Second Half Proves Costly
It was a tale of two halves for Toronto's Cameron Dukes, who played his best ball since earlier this season. The second-year pivot found success in the first half, using his mobility to help extend drives. Dukes finished the game with 95 yards rushing and a score. He also threw for a touchdown and netted 177 yards passing.
However, as the game progressed, Toronto and Dukes tightened up. The Argos were limited to just 90 yards of net offense in the second half, with their only score coming from a rouge in the third quarter. All seven of Toronto’s second-half drives ended with either a punt or turnover.
Credit certainly goes to Calgary's defensive staff for making in-game adjustments to counter Toronto. But the Argonauts offense had no counters of their own, playing a conservative style with a three score lead late. The malaise proved costly in Toronto's collapse.
3. Dickenson Wins Chess Match Against Dinwiddie Again
Dinwiddie is now 2-4 against his former team. It's no coincidence that Calgary's trend against its former coach continues. The Stampeders staff led by Dave Dickenson seemingly always found a way to outsmart Dinwiddie's crew.
Through three quarters, it appeared that the Argonauts would sail to victory. But the Stamps flipped the script schematically against Toronto. It wasn't just Calgary's offense and defense that stepped up. The Stampeders special teams also took charge, curtailing the Argos lethal return game with Janarion Grant. Coming into Week 9, the Boatmen were first in the league in punt return average but averaged only seven yards against Calgary.
Up Next
- The Argonauts and Stampeders will have a quick turnaround as they meet again in the home and home series Friday in Toronto.
