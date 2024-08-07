Montreal Alouettes Sign Veteran CFL QB After Backup Suffers Season-Ending Injury
A familiar face in the CFL is back for another season.
Veteran quarterback Dominique Davis is no longer a free agent after the Montreal Alouettes signed him on Tuesday. His signing comes after the news of backup quarterback Caleb Evans' season ending with a knee injury.
This is Davis' second trip to Montreal after playing with the team in 2022. He threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Davis was used more in short-yard situations as he scored a career-high 13 majors on the ground.
He has also played for the Ottawa Redblacks, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions in his eight-year career. His career stats include 3,967 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to 21 interceptions with 499 rushing yards and 30 majors.
With Cody Fajardo injured, Evans got a chance to play this season but lost the job to Davis Alexander. Evans finishes his 2024 campaign with 362 total yards and eight majors. This is his second season with the Alouettes after playing the previous two seasons with the Redblacks.
Alexander has made quite the first impression of Montreal, so he should still be the backup behind Fajardo, and Davis will be the third quarterback on the depth chart. The Alouettes could use Davis as a short-yards quarterback if they don't want Alexander taking too many hits.
Montreal holds the best record in the CFL, sitting at 7-1 through nine weeks. The Alouettes will be at home to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
