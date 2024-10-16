SI.com’s Post Week 19 CFL Power Rankings: Montreal Reclaims Top Spot from Winnipeg
Week 19 gave CFL fans plenty to be thankful for, with close defensive battles and teams clearly showing which are the best in the league. The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers continued to look like the best squads, with the rest of the teams following behind them. Even with all the playoff spots locked up, positioning is still being determined over the last two weeks of the regular season.
Here is a look at the full CFL power rankings after Week 19 of the regular season.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Montreal Alouettes [No. 2]
12-3-1, 19-12 Win Over Redblacks
Montreal took back control of the top of the CFL rankings after a 19-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thanksgiving Day. The Alouettes were happy to get back wide receiver Austin Mack at the perfect time, and backup quarterback Davis Alexander continues to prove he is the future of the franchise. They get a slight edge over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they have been consistent all season and have now clinched the best record in the CFL.
2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 1]
10-7, 14-11 Loss to Argonauts
The Bombers' rank dropped slightly after their offense looked flat against the Toronto Argonauts last week in a three-point loss. However, their defense continues to be the best in the CFL, as they are the only team allowing less than 20 points a game. The offense needs to find itself again, with Zach Collaros getting back to form from last season and pounding the ball with MOP candidate Brady Oliveira.
3. Toronto Argonauts [No. 3]
9-7, 14-11 Win Over Blue Bombers
The statement win of Week 19 came from the Argos, who found a way to beat the Bombers with one of the best defensive performances of the season. Toronto's offense still leaves plenty to be desired from Chad Kelly and company, but it is balanced enough to be a bit dangerous. The Argos have an interesting close to the season with the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks, both winnable games.
4. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 5]
9-7-1, 39-8 Win Over Lions
Saskatchewan has been incredible in the last month, especially flexing its muscles in a dominating 31-point blowout win over the BC Lions to increase the winning streak to four games. A.J. Ouellette returned to the lineup at running back, giving quarterback Trevor Harris arguably his most important player on offense. The hope is that wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr. will soon return from his injury and get the Riders to full strength. Whoever plays the Riders in the playoffs will have their hands full with a solid offense and defense backing them up.
5. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 4]
8-7-1, 19-12 Loss to Alouettes
The Redblacks still have a chance to host a playoff game in the first round, but they are riding a three-game losing streak, including a rough loss in the rain to Montreal on Thanksgiving. Dru Brown appears close to returning at quarterback, and the defense is getting back key players like Brandin Dandridge and Frankie Griffin. Wins against the Argos and Hamilton Tiger-Cats to close the season could help give them momentum for the playoffs.
6. BC Lions [No. 6]
8-9, 39-8 Loss to Roughriders
Simply put, the BC Lions are a mess and have the most questions entering the playoffs. The quarterback position is now in question, with Vernon Adams Jr. taking over for Nathan Rourke and the defense showing no life against the pass. No team in the CFL is in more desperate need of a win to close out the regular season than the Lions as they look to upset Montreal.
7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 7]
6-10, Bye Week
The bye week had Hamilton thinking about its 21-point loss to the Bombers, but not necessarily discouraging the Tiger-Cats of the future. Toronto took care of business last week to eliminate Hamilton from postseason contention, as the team now focuses on what 2025 holds for them. Will Bo Levi Mitchell finish the season as the starter at quarterback with his future in question or does Taylor Powell take the starting job to prove he's the man for the job?
8. Edmonton Elks [No. 8]
6-11, 23-18 Win Over Stampeders
Tre Ford continues to prove why he should be the opening-day starter for the Elks in 2025 after another solid start, as his accuracy is among the best in the CFL. Edmonton saw good improvement from the defense in its five-point win over the Calgary Stampeders, but this offseason will be focused on rebuilding the unit. Despite no postseason once again, this is the best season the Elks have had since 2019 and show signs of hope for next season.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 9]
4-11-1, 23-18 Loss to Elks
Sound the alarms. The Stampeders are on their way to securing the worst record in the CFL and landing the number one overall pick in next year's CFL Draft. The team has not been accustomed to this over the last two decades. Calgary will have to figure out who its quarterback will be in 2025 between newly acquired P.J. Walker, Matt Shiltz, Jake Maier or someone else. It'll be a long offseason for head coach Dave Dickenson and company.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.