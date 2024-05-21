Saskatchewan Roughriders Take Down Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Preseason Opener
The CFL played its first game of the 2024 preseason with the Saskatchewan Roughriders beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-12 on Monday afternoon in the first game under new coach Corey Mace.
Winnipeg got the scoring going on their second series of the game with a Sergio Castillo 26-yard field goal for 3-0 lead. Saskatchewan responded with a long drive ending in Brett Lauther's 29-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
After two short drives by each team, Bombers quarterback Eric Barriere made the first mistake of the game throwing an interception to linebacker Zakoby McClain. This led to a Frankie Hickson touchdown run for the Riders and a 9-3 lead after a missed extra point.
Castillo would hit his second field goal from 53 yards to get the Bombers within 9-6. Barriere would throw his second interception of the game as it would lead to more points by Saskatchewan with a field goal to give them a 12-6 halftime lead.
Saskatchewan quarterback Shea Patterson started the second half connecting with rookie wide receiver Ajou Ajou for a 38-yard touchdown as a successful two-point conversion gave them a 20-6 lead. The Riders threatened to score again on their next drive, but Lauther missed a 53-yard field goal.
Up 21-6 in the fourth quarter, Lauther would miss a second field goal, but eventually converted from 37 yards out to give his team a 24-6 lead. Bombers quarterback Terry Wilson would throw a touchdown to rookie wide receiver Kevens Ciercius, but that would be as close as it gets with the Riders winning by 13.
Bombers quarterbacks Wilson and Chris Streveler impressed with a combined 17-of-23 passing for 180 yards and one touchdown. The big downfall for Winnipeg were three turnovers.
Riders quarterback Shea Patterson stood out completing all three of his passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Ajou impressed in his debut with four catches for 62 yards and one score. Saskatchewan’s defense racked up five sacks.
Winnipeg will have the week off and will play next on May 31 against the Calgary Stampeders. The Roughriders will be on the road Saturday against the Edmonton Elks.
