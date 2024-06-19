The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 2 Results + Reactions! Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 2!
Another week of CFL gameplay is in the books and we went live to recap and react to it! CFL content creator Jason Hussey of "Hussey's Huddle" joined the show to recap another close and competitive week of CFL football.
The week started with the Blue Bombers traveling to Ottawa to take on the Redblacks in a rain-soaked affair. Fans saw the game placed on hold for a weather delay for over an hour before both teams returned to the field for the Redblacks to hold onto their lead and leave the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an early 0-2 record on the season.
The Edmonton Elks lost at home...again as the Montreal Alouettes continue to look hot following their 2023 Grey Cup victory. The jury is still out on McLeod Bethel-Thompson as the starting pivot for the Elks, but the leash has to be short for head coach Chris Jones, whose Edmonton Elks continue to struggle, especially at home.
The BC Lions welcomed a record-breaking home opener crowd alongside rap superstar 50 Cent as they hosted the Calgary Stampeders, who look like a completely different team compared to their 2023 counterpart. The Lions eked out a victory but continued to show struggles on the field. They have a BIG test on Friday as they travel to Winnipeg to face the slumping Blue Bombers.
Finally, the Hamilton Ticats failed to secure the home victory for their season opener at Tim Horton's Field. The Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied off a late turnover to walk off the game with a field goal, remaining 2-0 and in the lead of the CFL West Division.
