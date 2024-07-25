Toronto Argonauts Reshuffle Defensive Deck as Injuries, Production Issues Continue
After six games, the 3-3 Toronto Argonauts are still searching for answers at several key positions as they prepare to take on an equally struggling 2-5 Winnipeg Blue Bombers this Saturday at BMO Field.
The Argos keep adding players to their extended injured list. Toronto had 13 players on its six-game injured list headed into last weekend. They've added two more recently in defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and cornerback Jonathan Edouard. On top of that, linebacker Daniel Kwomau and cornerback Jamie Harry will have their time extended on injured reserve.
In recent weeks, Toronto's depth on the defensive line and secondary has been hit hard. Therefore, it's unsurprising that the team brought back last year's starting cornerback Tarvarus McFadden and defensive lineman Atlias Bell. The latter spent time in training camp with the Boatmen before his release. McFadden, a surprise cut before the season, rightfully returns after a brief stint with Ottawa.
For all the focus Toronto's quarterback position is getting in the absence of league MOP Chad Kelly, the Double Blues' defense has seen an equal decline in productivity from 2023. Offseason losses and injuries have taken their toll on Toronto's defensive unit.
Gone are stars Adarius Pickett, Shawn Oakman, Jamal Peters, DeWayne Hendrix and Qwan'tez Stiggers. Some of the team's replacements for that all-star group have performed adequately. However, injuries have not helped matters.
Currently on the shelf for Toronto beyond the latest addition of Brinkman are star pass rusher Folarin Orimolade, emerging defensive lineman Jordan Williams and veteran DBs Tunde Adeleke and Quincy Mauger.
Above any other position, it's defensive back, where Toronto has seen a massive drop off in productivity from last season. Replacing Stiggers and Peters was always going to be a tall task. But the Boatmen have missed the mark with Leonard Johnson, Benjie Franklin and others in their stead. The under-the-radar loss of Robertson Daniel has also had an adverse effect.
Bringing back Robert Priester and now McFadden as mulligans will help co-defensive coordinators William Fields, and Kevin Eiben. But will it be enough to turnaround a once dominant Toronto defense?
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.