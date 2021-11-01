Should Dan Campbell Fire Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn?

Do drastic changes need to take place already for the Detroit Lions?

Head coach Dan Campbell stood in front of reporters on Sunday and referenced the "Bad News Bears" when describing the performance of his football team.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions elected to receive the football first on offense after winning the opening coin toss.

What transpired for the next 60 minutes of football was anemic and completely uninspiring offensive football.

Recall, this has been an era of offenses completely revolutionizing the sport.

Oh look, the Los Angeles Rams just executed another explosive play on offense.

Yes, it is quite reasonable to explain the ills of the offense to a quarterback who has regressed and receivers who wouldn't qualify for most team's practice squads.

But, the complete inability to start fast or develop rhythm offensively requires a certain amount of accountability from the coaching staff too.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has taken his fair share of criticisms for how he calls games offensively.

Witnessing the complete lack of creativity has been staggering and has impacted this year's Lions team quite negatively.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that he was planning to take a long look at the offense during the bye week to determine if there was anything more that could be done to try and fix the struggles.

When multiple receivers have less receptions than the number of sacks given up, drastic measures may need to be taken.

“I think we need to look long and hard at (Amon-Ra) St. Brown. There, for example, are there things that we can use him, that we can do that really will help him help us," Campbell said. "Maybe that’s the best way to put it. We have to start looking at some of these guys. We know that ‘Lif (Kalif Raymond) can help us in certain things."

Campbell added, "There’s no secret that (Jared) Goff trusts (T.J.) Hockenson. That’s no -- Hockenson gets open, and he makes plays and he’s reliable. But everybody knows that, so every team we play knows that and you can only go back to that well so long. And we know (D’Andre) Swift can help us. We just -- we couldn’t get him going. We tried and we just, we couldn’t get him going the way we want to get him going, let’s put it that way. Now you have to find some production from your receivers and I just go back to --- I still don’t think we’ve turned over every leaf. To be able to look at it as a whole now that we’re eight weeks in and see where we’re at -- should we quit shying away from some things and actually go the other way with it. Maybe we need to, that’s all. I mean we’re going to look at everything.”

While making a change this early in a regime is extreme, so has the level of ineptness of nearly all aspects of the offensive game plan the last couple of weeks.

Defenses have been easily able to discern that pressuring Goff makes him wilt under the pressure.

For the second time in front of the home crowd, Goff tossed the football out of bounds on fourth down.

Against the Eagles, Detroit's first-year signal-caller described the error as a 'misfire' and not a mental error.

“That was a misfire. I was not trying to throw that ball away," Goff said. "That ball came out high. I knew what the situation was and that was a mistake physically, not mentally. I explained the first one, though. I thought there was a holding call.”

Despite repeated comments indicating the offense was seeking to be more explosive and creative, the play calling has been remarkably mundane for the majority of the season.

While coaching changes are not likely to occur during the season, drastic measures should be explored in order to right the ship.

Detroit will return to action after the bye week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.