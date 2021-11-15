With Jones Injured, Dillon Built for What’s Ahead

With power, speed and hands, AJ Dillon had 23 touches on Sunday against Seattle. That wasn't even an average day at the office at Boston College.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With legs the size of Door County, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is built for what’s to come.

With Aaron Jones suffering a knee injury on Sunday that almost certainly will sideline him through the bye week and rookie Kylin Hill already out with a torn ACL, Dillon is the last man standing in Green Bay’s once-crowded backfield.

In a 17-0 victory over Seattle, Dillon had the heaviest workload of his two-year career. He matched his career high with 21 carries, set a career high with 23 touches and was 1 yard off his career high with 128 yards from scrimmage.

And that was with Jones available for most of the game. However, on the second-to-last play of the third quarter, Jones was injured on a 6-yard run. It was up to Dillon to carry the load for the final 15 minutes, and it will be up to Dillon to carry the load for all 60 minutes for at least a couple weeks.

“When he first exited the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Get the job done, finish it off!’” Dillon said. “That’s like my big brother on this team. I love him to death, so for him to believe in me, that trust, was great. Like I said, I wanted to finish it off for him and the team, and we got it done as a team.”

Packers RB AJ Dillon vs. Seahawks 16 Gallery 16 Images

Dillon plowed ahead for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to salt away a victory that improved Green Bay’s record to an NFC-best 8-2. The sublime one-two punch of Jones and Dillon has been a key to the success all season. Now, the backfield is down to Dillon and Patrick Taylor, an undrafted free agent in 2020 who had the first two carries of his career late in Sunday’s game.

At 247 pounds, Dillon can carry the load. And he has.

In three seasons at Boston College, Dillon averaged 24.1 carries per game. He had 20-plus carries in 23 games and 30-plus carried in a dozen contests. In the last six games of his collegiate career, he had games of 32, 34, 35 and 40 carries.

True, the NFL is several levels better and tougher than the ACC. But Dillon’s fourth-quarter performance shows he’s up to the task. During the final period, Dillon carried 11 times for 28 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 50 yards. Dillon’s per-carry average obviously wasn’t great but he gained at least 2 yards on 10 of those 11 carries. With Green Bay’s short-yardage offense sputtering all day, Dillon powered his way into the end zone on both touchdowns.

“It’s something I’ve really been working on,” Dillon said of plowing forward for every inch. “Looking at the tape from last year, a point of emphasis for me was really running below my pads, not running up so straight. So, in those situations, having good pad level really helps, keeping your legs moving and stuff like that. But I also know I had a couple times where the big O-linemen were pushing me along, too. It’s always great when you’ve got their help.”

More than just brawn, Dillon continues to surprise defenders with his speed. On numerous runs this season, he’s burst through the hole and gotten into the open field because the initial defender took a poor angle and couldn’t make the tackle.

That was the case on what Aaron Rodgers called “the play of the game,” the 50-yard swing pass up the left sideline that set up Dillon’s clinching touchdown run. It started with Dillon making a nice grab on a low ball and quickly turning upfield. Ultra-athletic Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ angle was off by a half-yard so he was unable to shove Dillon out of bounds. From there, it was a defensive back’s worst nightmare – a full-speed Dillon. Defensive back D.J. Reed made a business decision on a tackle attempt at the sideline and couldn’t bring him down, which allowed Dillon to tack on another 19 yards.

“That’s something I really wanted to work on here,” said Dillon, who caught 21 balls for 236 yards in three seasons at Boston College but has 16 receptions for 196 yards in 10 games this season.

“I always talk about being an APB – all-purpose back. I really want to be somebody reliable in every situation. So, I’ve just been working on it. I’ve got Aaron Jones to teach me a lot of the stuff he’s done so well in the pass game, so he’s really been teaching me a lot.”

Rodgers has taken notice.

“Very proud of him,” Rodgers said. “He’s a great kid. He works really hard. He’s improved in all the areas that he needed to to become a complete back. And (he’s) smart, tough. He ran through unblocked guys on both of his touchdown runs, so, not much more you can say than that.”

On the first touchdown, a third-and-goal from the 3, he dragged Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner into the end zone. He Lambeau Leaped with such authority that he almost joined the fans in the front row. On the second, a third-and-goal from the 2, he kept his legs churning and got a helpful push from right tackle Billy Turner.

“I think he’s done a much better job of learning how to run in his league, in terms of running behind his pads, lowering his pad level, really delivering the boom,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

They’ll need more of that the next two weeks, if not longer. Dillon won’t be flying solo but Jones’ injury changes everything from LaFleur’s perspective. With Jones and Dillon, LaFleur had total confidence that either back could deliver, regardless of the situation. Now, LaFleur will have to be judicious with Dillon’s usage to make sure the budding star is ready for every key moment.

“I’d say confidence, really kind of feeling like I belong,” Dillon said of the biggest difference since his rookie season. “I feel like that’s something that’s been building each week to week, especially this year. Even when I had a bad game or when I messed up, being able to bounce back, I’ve kind of had that next-play mentality. That’s something that, honestly, I wasn’t the greatest with, I’m still working on. But I think having chances where things don’t go my way and then kind of self-correcting, I think practicing that has helped me keep building my confidence throughout.”

