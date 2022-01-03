Texans Crumble Late in 23-7 Loss to 49ers: 10 Observations

Here are 10 observations from The Houston Texans' disappointing 23-7 loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

Regular service resumed on Sunday as, after two straight wins, the Houston Texans (4-12) lost 23-7 at the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

It was a disappointing performance for the Texans, especially considering their recent wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and L.A. Chargers.

Here are our top 10 observations from Houston's 12th loss of the season.

1. Davis Mills

Not helped by the lack of a run game, stout defensive play from the 49ers' front, and inconsistency on the offensive line, Mills had a rough game. The rookie finished 21 of 32 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mills was sacked three times for a loss of 27 yards and hit seven times overall.

2. Desmond King

One bright spot was cornerback Desmond King. The former Pro Bowler was second in tackles with eight, he defended two passes and recorded a second-quarter interception of rookie Trey Lance.

3. Run Game Regresses

Last week's run game appears to have been an outlier rather than the new norm. Houston totaled 86 yards on 27 carries, with Rex Burkhead leading the way with 47 yards - averaging a measly 2.9 yards per carry. Somehow, the NFL's worst run game amassed 189 last week.

4. Tale of Two Halves

Once again the Texans struggled as the game progressed. In the first half, Lovie Smith's defense allowed just 155 yards of offense and seven points. By comparison, the 49ers racked up 278 yards offensively after the break, scoring on four of their six drives.

5. Any Pressure?

Houston managed just two quarterback hits and one sack, courtesy of Jordan Jenkins. Combine that with its five tackles for a loss, and it seems a likely bet it will be looking for a stud edge rusher or two in the coming months.

6. Pharaoh's Penalties

Veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown has had a rough time this season with penalties, and Sunday was no exception. After adding one against the 49ers, Brown now has nine on the year.

7. Injuries

One week removed from a career game, safety Jonathan Owens left Sunday's loss early with a wrist injury. He wasn't the only player to leave Levi's Stadium banged up as fellow safety Justin Reid, cornerback Grayland Arnold and defensive end Jonathan Greenard all missed parts of the game with various injuries.

According to coach David Culley postgame, Reid's injury was to his "ankle and knee," and the team will know more of the severity of this Monday.

8. Collins And Cooks Can Catch

Wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks both had highlight-reel worthy catches despite their limited yardage. Collins hauled in a sideline pass for 20 yards with 40 seconds to go, while Cooks had a number of impressive catches highlighted by a 50-yard reception that was, unfortunately, called back due to Brown's penalty.

Cooks' 66 yards were however enough to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career.

9. Divisional Standing

The Texans may not be able to finish higher than third in the AFC South this year, but they could still sweep two of their three division rivals this year. This year, Houston is 2-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and 1-0 against next week's opponents the Tennessee Titans.

10. Draft Order

If there is a positive to have come from Sunday, it's that it's over. With just one more game to go, the offseason and NFL Draft are within reach.