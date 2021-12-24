Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Cooks Out: Texans Looking For Receiving Options

    Production limited for Houston receivers other than Brandin Cooks
    The Houston Texans are down to the bare bones.

    They're without 22 players due to COVID-19, including one practice squad member. Simply finding enough pieces to put together a competitive roster against the Los Angeles Chargers will be a challenge this weekend.

    Of those missing, replacing receiver Brandin Cooks figures to be harder to replace than most.

    "Fortunately for us we’ve got good receivers on this roster with Nico (Collins), with Chris (Conley), Chris Moore’s come in and made good plays for us," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "Obviously, you look at Phillip (Dorsett) coming in and making a couple of plays for us here the other day. We definitely have guys that are capable and able of stepping up and making plays."

    Cooks, an eight-year veteran, is on track for his sixth 1,000-yard receiving yard season and his second in as many years for Houston. His 945 yards account for 35.9 percent of the Texans' receiving total.

    "It’s a hard job to fill Brandin’s shoes," Moore said. "He does a lot. He’s a special player on the field. In the receiver room, it’s always the next man up here in this situation. We’re just trying to stay prepared and stay ready to go just in case our number’s called."

    Moore had 109 yards back in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, but that's proved to be an outlier. No other receiver has recorded a 100-yard game. Houston's second-leading receiver is currently Collins with just 311 yards.

    Assuming Sunday's game does go ahead, finding someone to step up for Cooks. is critical.

