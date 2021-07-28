BREAKING: Randall Cobb Celebrates Trade From Texans To Aaron Rodgers' Packers

Aaron Rodgers gets his wish as Randall Cobb returns to Green Bay for the 2021 season

Randall Cobb is heading home.

According to a TexansDaily.com source, the Green Bay Packers have traded for Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb. The details of the deal have not yet been finalized, but the trade is official.

And now Cobb himself is celebrating.

Cobb began his career with Green Bay after being drafted in the second-round out of Kentucky.

Cobb spent eight seasons with Packers as the go-to slot receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Prior to his departure in 2018, he revitalized his career in Dallas, recording 58 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns.

Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston in 2020 underneath GM/head coach Bill O'Brien. He played in just five total games, recording 441 yards off 38 catches and scoring just three touchdowns.

On Monday, it was reported that Rodgers would only return to Green Bay for the 2021 season if Cobb would be brought back by management. With the addition of Chicago slot receiver Anthony Miller, Texans GM Nick Caserio was able to part ways with the 30-year-old target.

Miller, 26, is entering a contract year worth $1.2 million. Last season as the Bears' No. 3 weapon, he recorded 49 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns. During the team's Wild Card loss to the New Orleans Saints, Miller was ejected to fighting with defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks initially submitted the deal, wishing Cobb the best to "set it off" with Green Bay.

The departure of Cobb works in Houston favor in multiple ways. The slot receiver was expected to earn $8.25 million on his base salary, plus an extra $2 million with his signing bonus. The Texans now avoid a cap hit of $10.4 million, eating a $2 mil cap hit.

Of course, Miller will get the first crack, but names like Alex Erickson or Keke Coutee should be next in line.

Houston now has freed up both a roster spot for a young talent and their salary cap for future inquiries. Rodgers gets his go-to receiver back from the past and can be a teacher for young prospect Amari Rodgers.

