Coach Lovie Smith Reveals Idea of Adding 'Great QB' to Texans

New head coach Lovie Smith's evaluation of his present Houston Texans quarterback situation?

I got a chance to see Davis Mills," Smith said. "I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans.''

But, in Smith's recent conversation with long-time NFL writer Peter King, he hinted at another direction.

Said Lovie: "We have the third pick in the draft right now. There’s a possibility of us getting a great quarterback added to our team, or a lot of draft picks to get in more players. Something positive’s going to come out of that."

This marks the first indication that the Texans could be examining the idea of selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Of course, there is wisdom in a franchise not only being open-minded about all of the available options but also in "throwing chum in the water'' as a way of tricking other teams regarding their true intentions.

For instance, Houston general manager Nick Caserio has already said out loud that he's open to trading back from No. 3 in order to accumulate more picks. That could be what Smith is referring to when he mentions "a lot of draft picks.''

And there is another way Houston will end up with "a lot of draft picks'' - and that will come to fruition when Deshaun Watson, who is trying to untangle himself from sexual misconduct allegations from more than 22 women in civil and criminal complaints, gets traded.

Smith (like the rest of Texans Nation) has expressed hope that resolution to the Watson situation is forthcoming. He has already expressed hope in the future of Mills, the third-round rookie who in 2021 played just well enough to project to be the starting quarterback here in 2022.

Said Smith: "How many special quarterbacks are there out there? There’s a few. But there’s a lot of good quarterbacks. I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans.''

Does that mean Houston uses No. 3 to take a Kenny Pickett, a Malik Willis or a Matt Corral? If that's deemed too high for one of those guys, can the Texans swap down and still get their guy? Or, if we are using words like "good'' and "great,'' is Lovie thinking about the likes of Jimmy Garropolo, Teddy Bridgewater and Carson Wentz?

It's quite possible that Smith is speaking both generally and optimistically about who is playing QB for Houston in 2022. But "good'' would be "good.'' And "great'' would be even better.