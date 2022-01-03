When the Houston Texans signed Desmond King this offseason, it drew attention. The cornerback had offers to play elsewhere, yet still took a chance on a franchise looking to rebuild,

Houston will have to decide if it will bring King back in 2022. Games like the one against the San Francisco 49ers lean more in his favor of returning on a new deal.

King, on a one-year contract, was one of the few bright spots in a 23-7 loss at the 49ers. Houston's defense was able to force rookie quarterback Trey Lance into making mistakes early, as the Texans took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

During the second quarter, Lance looked for tight end George Kittle across the middle of the field. The ball was underthrown, allowing King to nab his third interception this season.

"It was a play they definitely drew up to get the ball in Kittle's hands," King said. "I know he's the impact guy for their offense, so I just saw him come back from the other side and something told me to look back. The ball was coming and I made a play."

The Texans (4-12) would a take the lead on the ensuing drive thanks to an 8-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

King finished with eight total tackles and two pass breakups to go along with the interception. During the fourth quarter, he'd make a touchdown-saving tackle on running back Elijah Mitchell.

Lance, the third overall pick, made his mark in the second half. The 49ers (9-7) would tally 278 yards after the break, with Lance showing off his touch deep with a 45-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel.

Lance would also find Mitchell for an 8-yard touchdown in third quarter. The North Dakota State product finished with 249 passing yards and averaged 10.8 yards per throw.

"He showed some resilience coming back out in the second half," King said of Lance. "Taking care of the ball and making the right reads and decisions as their quarterback. He has some really great potential."

The 49ers didn't ask too much from Lance, electing to run 37 times for 137 yards against 23 pass attempts. Mitchell tallied 119 yards, while Lance tacked on another 31.

Samuel, who has been utilized as a secondary runner, recorded seven carries for 19 yards, picking up a two first downs on the ground.

"They have different types of people who can handle the ball," King said. "Guys like No. 22 (Jeff Wilson) and No. 25 (Mitchell) can get down hill and run between the tackles as well."