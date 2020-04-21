State of The Texans
Texans Draft-Eligible Prospect Meeting List for the 2020 NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have been dealing with a change in plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the majority of the pro-days, private workouts, and visits allowed by the NFL during the draft process. 

The Texans along with the rest of the NFL did not stop meeting with prospects via conference call which were allowed to be three a week. With the change in scheduling, the Texans were able to get to all three major prospect games in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the Shrine Game, and the Reese's Senior Bowl. Add in the NFL Combine, the Texans were able to get in plenty of leg work on prospects leading into this week's draft. 

Who have the Texans met with extensively? We have put together a compiled list of known prospects the Texans have shown interest along the way. There are plenty of players who have slipped through the cracks but here are a group of the known meetings. 

Texans Draft-Eligible Prospect Meeting List for the 2020 NFL Draft 

Quarterback 

Name
School
Notes

Jake Luton

Oregon State

NFL Combine (Informal)

Jalen Hurts

Alabama

Had Local Pro Day Scheduled

James Morgan

FIU

Shrine Game

Running Back 

Name
School
Notes

Anthony McFarland

Maryland 

NFL Combine (Formal and Informal)

Cam Akers

Florida State

NFL Combine (Formal)

Lamical Perine

Florida

Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal)

A.J. Dillon

Boston College

NFL Combine (Informal)

Jamycal Hasty

Baylor 

NFL Combine (Informal)

Salvon Ahmed

Washington

NFL Combine (Informal)

Jet Anderson

TCU

NFL Combine (Informal)

Raymond Calais

UL-Lafayette

NFL Combine (Informal)

Zack Moss

Utah

NFL Combine (Formal)

Sewo Onoilua

TCU

NFL Combine (Formal)

JK Dobbins

Ohio State

Private Workout, Video Conference

Wide Receiver

Name
School 
Notes

John Hightower

Boise State

Shrine Game

Devin Duvernay

Texas

NFL Combine (Informal)

Denzel Mims

Baylor

Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal)

Quartney Davis

Texas A&M

Senior Bowl, NFL Combine

Offensive Line

Name
School 
Notes

Jared Hilbers, OT

Washington

Shrine Game

Logan Stenberg, OG

Kentucky

NFL Combine

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT/OG

Auburn

NFL Combine

Hakeem Adeniji, OT

Kansas 

NFL Combine (Informal)

Trey Adams, OL

Washington

NFL Combine (Informal)

Tremayne Anchrum, OL

Clemson

NFL Combine (Informal)

Alex Taylor, OT

South Carolina

NFL Combine (Informal)

Charlie Heck, OT

North Carolina

NFL Combine (Informal)

Tristan Wirfs, OT

Iowa

Video Conference

Justin Gooseberry, OT

Rice

Interest

Justin Jones, OT

Houston

Video Conference

Defensive Line

Name
School
Notes

Trevon Hill

Miami

Senior Bowl

Michael Danna

Michigan

Shrine Game

McTelvin “Sosa” Agim

Arkansas 

Had private workout scheduled, NFL Combine

James Lynch

Baylor

NFL Combine (Informal)

Malcolm Roach

Texas

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Kameron Cline

South Dakota

Video Conference

Jordan Elliott

Missouri

Workout

Broderick Washington

Texas Tech

Video Conference

Leki Foku

Utah

Video Conference

David Moa

Boise State

Interest

Ross Blacklock

TCU

Private workout conducted before COVID-19 shutdown

Linebackers/Edge

Name
School
Notes

Julian Okwara

Notre Dame

NFL Combine (Informal)

Jonathan Greenard,

Florida

NFL Combine (Informal, Formal)

Raekwon Davis

Alabama 

NFL Combine (Informal)

Trevis Gipson

Tulsa 

Senior Bowl, met with entire staff, NFL Combine (Informal)

Darrell Taylor

Tennessee 

Senior Bowl, met with entire staff

Terrell Lewis

Alabama 

Formal at Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal, Formal)

De’Jon “Scoota” Harris

Arkansas 

NFL Combine

Curtis Weaver

Boise State 

NFL Combine (Informal)

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma 

Had visit scheduled, Video conference 

Bradlee Anae

Utah 

Video conference 

Alex Highsmith

Charlotte

Video conference 

Yetur-Gross Matos

Penn State

Video conference 

Cornerback/Safety

Name
School 
Notes

Shyheim Carter, S

Alabama 

NFL Combine (Informal)

C.J. Henderson, CB

Florida 

NFL Combine (Formal)

BoPete Keyes, CB 

Tulane 

NFL Combine (Informal)

Brandon Jones, S 

Texas

NFL Combine (Informal)

Josh Metellus, S

Michigan 

NFL Combine (Informal)

Amik Robertson, CB 

Lousiana Tech 

NFL Combine (Informal, Formal)

Stanford Samuels, CB

Florida State 

NFL Combine

Reggie Robinson, II, CB

Tulsa

Had visit scheduled, Video conference

Prince Robinson, CB

Tarleton State

Interest

A.J. Green, CB

Oklahoma State

Senior Bowl

Alohoi Gilman, S

Notre Dame

Had visit scheduled, Video conference

