The Houston Texans have been dealing with a change in plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the majority of the pro-days, private workouts, and visits allowed by the NFL during the draft process.

The Texans along with the rest of the NFL did not stop meeting with prospects via conference call which were allowed to be three a week. With the change in scheduling, the Texans were able to get to all three major prospect games in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the Shrine Game, and the Reese's Senior Bowl. Add in the NFL Combine, the Texans were able to get in plenty of leg work on prospects leading into this week's draft.

Who have the Texans met with extensively? We have put together a compiled list of known prospects the Texans have shown interest along the way. There are plenty of players who have slipped through the cracks but here are a group of the known meetings.

Draft Watch 2020: Running Backs | Inside Linebackers | Edge | Wide Receiver | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen

Texans Draft-Eligible Prospect Meeting List for the 2020 NFL Draft

Quarterback

Name School Notes Jake Luton Oregon State NFL Combine (Informal) Jalen Hurts Alabama Had Local Pro Day Scheduled James Morgan FIU Shrine Game

Running Back

Name School Notes Anthony McFarland Maryland NFL Combine (Formal and Informal) Cam Akers Florida State NFL Combine (Formal) Lamical Perine Florida Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal) A.J. Dillon Boston College NFL Combine (Informal) Jamycal Hasty Baylor NFL Combine (Informal) Salvon Ahmed Washington NFL Combine (Informal) Jet Anderson TCU NFL Combine (Informal) Raymond Calais UL-Lafayette NFL Combine (Informal) Zack Moss Utah NFL Combine (Formal) Sewo Onoilua TCU NFL Combine (Formal) JK Dobbins Ohio State Private Workout, Video Conference

Wide Receiver

Name School Notes John Hightower Boise State Shrine Game Devin Duvernay Texas NFL Combine (Informal) Denzel Mims Baylor Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal) Quartney Davis Texas A&M Senior Bowl, NFL Combine

Offensive Line

Name School Notes Jared Hilbers, OT Washington Shrine Game Logan Stenberg, OG Kentucky NFL Combine Prince Tega Wanogho, OT/OG Auburn NFL Combine Hakeem Adeniji, OT Kansas NFL Combine (Informal) Trey Adams, OL Washington NFL Combine (Informal) Tremayne Anchrum, OL Clemson NFL Combine (Informal) Alex Taylor, OT South Carolina NFL Combine (Informal) Charlie Heck, OT North Carolina NFL Combine (Informal) Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa Video Conference Justin Gooseberry, OT Rice Interest Justin Jones, OT Houston Video Conference

Defensive Line

Name School Notes Trevon Hill Miami Senior Bowl Michael Danna Michigan Shrine Game McTelvin “Sosa” Agim Arkansas Had private workout scheduled, NFL Combine James Lynch Baylor NFL Combine (Informal) Malcolm Roach Texas NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Kameron Cline South Dakota Video Conference Jordan Elliott Missouri Workout Broderick Washington Texas Tech Video Conference Leki Foku Utah Video Conference David Moa Boise State Interest Ross Blacklock TCU Private workout conducted before COVID-19 shutdown

Linebackers/Edge

Name School Notes Julian Okwara Notre Dame NFL Combine (Informal) Jonathan Greenard, Florida NFL Combine (Informal, Formal) Raekwon Davis Alabama NFL Combine (Informal) Trevis Gipson Tulsa Senior Bowl, met with entire staff, NFL Combine (Informal) Darrell Taylor Tennessee Senior Bowl, met with entire staff Terrell Lewis Alabama Formal at Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal, Formal) De’Jon “Scoota” Harris Arkansas NFL Combine Curtis Weaver Boise State NFL Combine (Informal) Kenneth Murray Oklahoma Had visit scheduled, Video conference Bradlee Anae Utah Video conference Alex Highsmith Charlotte Video conference Yetur-Gross Matos Penn State Video conference

Cornerback/Safety

Name School Notes Shyheim Carter, S Alabama NFL Combine (Informal) C.J. Henderson, CB Florida NFL Combine (Formal) BoPete Keyes, CB Tulane NFL Combine (Informal) Brandon Jones, S Texas NFL Combine (Informal) Josh Metellus, S Michigan NFL Combine (Informal) Amik Robertson, CB Lousiana Tech NFL Combine (Informal, Formal) Stanford Samuels, CB Florida State NFL Combine Reggie Robinson, II, CB Tulsa Had visit scheduled, Video conference Prince Robinson, CB Tarleton State Interest A.J. Green, CB Oklahoma State Senior Bowl Alohoi Gilman, S Notre Dame Had visit scheduled, Video conference

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here