Texans Draft-Eligible Prospect Meeting List for the 2020 NFL Draft
Patrick D. Starr
The Houston Texans have been dealing with a change in plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the majority of the pro-days, private workouts, and visits allowed by the NFL during the draft process.
The Texans along with the rest of the NFL did not stop meeting with prospects via conference call which were allowed to be three a week. With the change in scheduling, the Texans were able to get to all three major prospect games in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the Shrine Game, and the Reese's Senior Bowl. Add in the NFL Combine, the Texans were able to get in plenty of leg work on prospects leading into this week's draft.
Who have the Texans met with extensively? We have put together a compiled list of known prospects the Texans have shown interest along the way. There are plenty of players who have slipped through the cracks but here are a group of the known meetings.
Quarterback
Name
School
Notes
Jake Luton
Oregon State
NFL Combine (Informal)
Jalen Hurts
Alabama
Had Local Pro Day Scheduled
James Morgan
FIU
Shrine Game
Running Back
Name
School
Notes
Anthony McFarland
Maryland
NFL Combine (Formal and Informal)
Cam Akers
Florida State
NFL Combine (Formal)
Lamical Perine
Florida
Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal)
A.J. Dillon
Boston College
NFL Combine (Informal)
Jamycal Hasty
Baylor
NFL Combine (Informal)
Salvon Ahmed
Washington
NFL Combine (Informal)
Jet Anderson
TCU
NFL Combine (Informal)
Raymond Calais
UL-Lafayette
NFL Combine (Informal)
Zack Moss
Utah
NFL Combine (Formal)
Sewo Onoilua
TCU
NFL Combine (Formal)
JK Dobbins
Ohio State
Private Workout, Video Conference
Wide Receiver
Name
School
Notes
John Hightower
Boise State
Shrine Game
Devin Duvernay
Texas
NFL Combine (Informal)
Denzel Mims
Baylor
Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal)
Quartney Davis
Texas A&M
Senior Bowl, NFL Combine
Offensive Line
Name
School
Notes
Jared Hilbers, OT
Washington
Shrine Game
Logan Stenberg, OG
Kentucky
NFL Combine
Prince Tega Wanogho, OT/OG
Auburn
NFL Combine
Hakeem Adeniji, OT
Kansas
NFL Combine (Informal)
Trey Adams, OL
Washington
NFL Combine (Informal)
Tremayne Anchrum, OL
Clemson
NFL Combine (Informal)
Alex Taylor, OT
South Carolina
NFL Combine (Informal)
Charlie Heck, OT
North Carolina
NFL Combine (Informal)
Tristan Wirfs, OT
Iowa
Video Conference
Justin Gooseberry, OT
Rice
Interest
Justin Jones, OT
Houston
Video Conference
Defensive Line
Name
School
Notes
Trevon Hill
Miami
Senior Bowl
Michael Danna
Michigan
Shrine Game
McTelvin “Sosa” Agim
Arkansas
Had private workout scheduled, NFL Combine
James Lynch
Baylor
NFL Combine (Informal)
Malcolm Roach
Texas
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Kameron Cline
South Dakota
Video Conference
Jordan Elliott
Missouri
Workout
Broderick Washington
Texas Tech
Video Conference
Leki Foku
Utah
Video Conference
David Moa
Boise State
Interest
Ross Blacklock
TCU
Private workout conducted before COVID-19 shutdown
Linebackers/Edge
Name
School
Notes
Julian Okwara
Notre Dame
NFL Combine (Informal)
Jonathan Greenard,
Florida
NFL Combine (Informal, Formal)
Raekwon Davis
Alabama
NFL Combine (Informal)
Trevis Gipson
Tulsa
Senior Bowl, met with entire staff, NFL Combine (Informal)
Darrell Taylor
Tennessee
Senior Bowl, met with entire staff
Terrell Lewis
Alabama
Formal at Senior Bowl, NFL Combine (Informal, Formal)
De’Jon “Scoota” Harris
Arkansas
NFL Combine
Curtis Weaver
Boise State
NFL Combine (Informal)
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma
Had visit scheduled, Video conference
Bradlee Anae
Utah
Video conference
Alex Highsmith
Charlotte
Video conference
Yetur-Gross Matos
Penn State
Video conference
Cornerback/Safety
Name
School
Notes
Shyheim Carter, S
Alabama
NFL Combine (Informal)
C.J. Henderson, CB
Florida
NFL Combine (Formal)
BoPete Keyes, CB
Tulane
NFL Combine (Informal)
Brandon Jones, S
Texas
NFL Combine (Informal)
Josh Metellus, S
Michigan
NFL Combine (Informal)
Amik Robertson, CB
Lousiana Tech
NFL Combine (Informal, Formal)
Stanford Samuels, CB
Florida State
NFL Combine
Reggie Robinson, II, CB
Tulsa
Had visit scheduled, Video conference
Prince Robinson, CB
Tarleton State
Interest
A.J. Green, CB
Oklahoma State
Senior Bowl
Alohoi Gilman, S
Notre Dame
Had visit scheduled, Video conference
