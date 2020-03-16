State of The Texans
Texans trade for Cardinals David Johnson in blockbuster deal

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have traded for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson. The Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a blockbuster deal that shook the NFL. 

The Texans sent Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for Johnson and a second-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021. 

The Texans will take all of Johnson's salary which includes a $14.156 million cap hit in 2020 and a $14 million cap hit in 2021.

With the Texans letting both Lamar Miller and Carlos Hyde test the free-agent market, the Texans are looking for a running back to pair with Duke Johnson for the upcoming season.

Johnson was 3rd round selection (86th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. When coming out of the draft, the Texans were high on Johnson and his ability as a running back. 

With the Cardinals placing the transition tag on Kenyon Drake, it appears Johnson’s days are numbers with the team looking to dump his salary to another team.

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

