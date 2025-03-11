Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights as Bavarians Reach UEFA Champions League Last Eight
Bayern Munich made it look easy against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In an all-German showdown, the Bavarians passed with flying colors, securing a spot in the last eight with a 5-0 aggregate win.
The first leg ended in a 3-0 win for Bayern. They won 2-0 in the second leg at the BayArena on March 11 to seal their quarter-final berth.
An obligatory Harry Kane goal opened the scoring for Bayern. He tapped in from a Joshua Kimmich pass in the 52nd minute to put the tie beyond doubt. Kane became the first English player to ever score ten goals in a UCL campaign.
Previous round hero Alphonso Davies added further misery to Leverkusen, finding the back of the net in the 71st minute. Kane turned provider this time, setting Davis up with an exceptional pass.
Leverkusen had the majority of the possession (54%) during the match. Bayern, however, managed more shots on target (five). Bayern showed the gulf of difference in the European stage between the two clubs with their performances in both legs.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Match highlights
Next up for Bayern Munich is a Bundesliga away showdown against Union Berlin. The Bavarians hold a healthy lead atop the league table at the moment. They have 61 points from 25 matches, eight points more than second-placed Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany's team is thriving across all competitions. With the Bundesliga close to being secured, Bayern Munich can also focus on winning the Champions League this term.
