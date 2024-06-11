Sports Illustrated CFL 2024 Week 1 Power Rankings: Alouettes Send Emphatic Statement
Week 1 of the CFL 2024 regular season is in the books. The new league campaign picked up right where it left off in last year's Grey Cup. The new-look Riders and Argos battled back to win, and Bo Levi Mitchell's return home was spoiled by his understudy in Calgary.
Let's delve into where teams stand after one week of play in what should be an exciting journey to Grey Cup 111.
1. Montreal Alouettes
1-0, 27-12 road victory over Winnipeg in Week 1
Last week: #1
The Alouettes proved that last year's magical run and Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg were no fleeting moment. Montreal carried over its 2023 mojo into a new season by outclassing the Blue Bombers again. This time, they did it on Winnipeg's field.
It was an emphatic statement by Jason Maas's squad that made the Bombers' star players look ordinary. In contrast, it was Cody Fajardo, emerging superstar receiver Tyson Philpot and the Als defense that shined brightly on opening night.
If it wasn't already the case, Montreal has a target on its back from this point forward. They are the new measuring stick in the CFL. The Elks will try to measure up against the Als in Week 2 on Friday night.
2. Toronto Argonauts
1-0, 35-27 home victory over BC in Week 1
Last week: #5
Before the season began, 2023 CFL Coach of the Year Ryan Dinwiddie proclaimed that his team relished being the underdog heading into the 2024 season.
On Sunday night, the new-look Boatmen captained by Cameron Dukes certainly embraced and parlayed that mindset to perfection. The Double Blue battled back down from an early 20-6 deficit, sailing past the Lions in the second half.
It was an impressive showing by Dinwiddie, his remodeled staff and roster, but most importantly the team's temporary QB1. The Argos have a week off before they return to BMO Field in Week 3 to host an old friend in McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Edmonton.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders
1-0, 29-21 road victory over Edmonton in Week 1
Last week: #4
The new-look Riders appeared to be headed toward a disappointing debut under new leader Corey Mace, trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter before scoring 21 unanswered.
The comeback was successful largely thanks to wide receiver Shawn Bane, who scored two of his three touchdowns during the fourth-quarter rally. It took a while for Trevor Harris to get going, but he and Mace's defense showed why there is enhanced optimism for the Roughriders this season.
Saskatchewan is headed to Hamilton next Sunday to square off with a team Corey Mace has a ton of familiarity with.
4. Calgary Stampeders
1-0, 32-24 home victory over Hamilton in Week 1
Last week: #7
When Dave Dickenson's Stampeders have been on their game over the past two decades, it's been efficient quarterback play, sound defense and special teams they have ridden to victories. That's what Calgary got in Week 1 from quarterback Jake Maier, new defensive pickup Demerio Houston and old reliable kicker Rene Paredes, who connected on all six field goals.
What made the standard home victory for Calgary a bit different this time was that they did it against Bo Levi Mitchell. The Stamps stamped out any chance of a heroic return for their former superstar pivot.
The Stampeders have a huge test coming in Week 3 against an ornery Lions team, which will be playing in front of 40k fans.
5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
0-1, 27-12 home loss to Montreal in Week 1
Last week: #3
If any team in the CFL is worthy of a mulligan or a pass, it's Mike O'Shea's Bombers. Winnipeg has had a few rare clunkers during the regular season in the past few years, but their opening night loss at home to Montreal was as bad as it gets.
The Blue Bombers looked out of sorts, and a step slower than normal. Winnipeg's Week 2 trip to Ottawa is an important one. Winnipeg has a short window to recoup and reset its season on Thursday.
6. BC Lions
0-1, 35-27 road loss to Toronto in Week 1
Last week: #2
The saving grace for BC is that the Lions are headed home in Week 2 to play in one of their largest crowds in a long time. Maybe 50 Cent can provide added motivation for a team whose mantra is "Get a Grey Cup or die trying."
The Leos' Week 1 loss left them with more than 21 questions. After roaring out to a two-score lead, the Lions fell apart, especially on the offensive line as the game progressed.
The Lions will need to put forth a better overall effort at home against a Calgary team that's looking to spoil things for them more than just a lil bit.
7. Ottawa Redblacks
0-0, Week 1 Bye
Last Week: #9
Sometimes, you can lose by not playing. Ottawa sat back and watched as East rivals Montreal and Toronto made excellent debuts to open the season. The Redblacks' gift for their home opener in Week 2 is a ticked-off Blue Bombers team eager to avenge last season's wild overtime loss in Ottawa.
Bob Dyce's squad can take solace in the fact that Hamilton lost, but they are opening 2024 with the Bombers and a road game in Montreal. As a result, getting off to a good start and shaking the negative vibes attached to Ottawa will be very challenging, at least early on.
8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
0-1, 32-24 road loss to Calgary in Week 1
Last week: #6
Week 1 wasn't a promising start for Scott Milanovich at the helm in Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats scratched and clawed their way back against the Stamps but couldn't make enough plays to alter the outcome.
The Ti-Cats' new defense did way too much bending against Calgary. The offense, for some inexplicable reason, decided not to feature superstar running back James Butler, who averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.
Hamilton has an important home game to recoup in Week 2 this Sunday in the first of back-to-back games against Saskatchewan.
9. Edmonton Elks
0-1, 29-21 home loss to Saskatchewan in Week 1
Last week: #8
The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Elks' 2024 home opener produced the typical Edmonton loss everyone has become accustomed to. The once-mighty CFL franchise continues to find new and creative ways to lose games.
Sporting a 21-8 lead in the fourth quarter, Edmonton collapsed at all levels, allowing 21 unanswered points to Saskatchewan. As has become customary, Chris Jones' defense fell apart.
Bethel-Thompson had some strong moments in his CFL return, throwing for over 330 yards and two scores. But when the game mattered most, the Elks couldn't buy a positive play to halt the Riders' rally.
Things won't get any easier for Edmonton moving forward. The Elks host Montreal in Week 2 before two straight road games against Toronto and BC.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
