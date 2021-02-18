Gerrid Doaks - Running Back Cincinnati Bearcats Scouting Report

GERRID DOAKS | Cincinnati | RB | #23 | rSr | 5112 | 230 | 4.64e | Indianapolis | Lawrence Central

Overview:

Having to wait his turn behind former Bearcat star Michael Warren and dealing with some durability concerns, Doaks might be the most underrated running back prospect in the 2021 draft. Boasting a well put together power frame, Doaks brings a no-nonsense running style to the position. He has some absurd contact balance and power, rarely ever getting stalled at the initial point of contact. Playing with good toughness and balance, Doaks churns out a ton of extra yardage after contact. He also has quicker feet than expected, casually eluding second-level defenders in the hole. Doaks also impacts the passing game more than imagined, averaging an outstanding 14.4 yards per reception in 2020. The biggest question about Doaks will be durability issues, on top of being just a one-year full-time starter for the Bearcats. He has a good initial burst as a runner, but lacks the long speed to consistently create chunk plays. In the right situation, Doaks’ combination of power, contact balance, receiving ability and toughness could make him a candidate to be this year's James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars).

Background:

Raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Criminal Justice. Redshirt. Played in 9 games missing time due to injury as a freshman. Missed 2018 season due to injury. Played in 12 games as a junior.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.