10 Greatest Wins in Pittsburgh Steelers History

Best Steelers Wins of All Time

There is an iconic photo of Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw leaving the field after winning Super Bowl XIV. With his right arm raised with his pointer finger in a "number one" gesture, he looks up at the crowd of cheering Pittsburgh fans in the stands.

The Steelers had just beaten the underdog Rams and won their fourth Super Bowl in six seasons. Bradshaw was the starting quarterback for what sports pundits were calling the "team of the decade." At that moment, he was a celebrity, one of the best in the world at his profession, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, a former NFL MVP and Bert Bell Award winner and the only quarterback in history with four Super Bowl victories.

Yet, as he looked up at that throng of celebrating Steelers fans, this seasoned athlete had a look of amazement on his face. Surely Bradshaw, like the fans who stood before him, felt the power of the moment. It was one of the most important wins in Steelers history, and it was simply awesome.

This is the magic of sports. It doesn't matter if you are a steelworker from Pittsburgh or the most famous NFL quarterback in the world. A big win turns us all into children, if only for a moment.

If you are a Steelers fan, you have been lucky enough to have experienced many such moments over the years. In this article, you will read about 10 of them.

These are the moments you remember for a lifetime.

10. Steelers vs. Colts: 1995 AFC Championship

Date

Jan. 14, 1996

Score

Steelers: 20

Colts: 16

Significance

The Steelers of the 1970s were widely considered the team of the decade. They won four Super Bowls thanks to Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll and a group of Hall of Fame players. But the magic disappeared in the 1980s, and for years, the Steelers battled just to make the playoffs.

When Noll retired in 1991, a young coach named Bill Cowher took his place. In 1994, he brought the Steelers back to the AFC championship for the first time since '84, but Pittsburgh lost to San Diego in a game they probably should have won.

In 1995, Cowher and the Steelers returned to the conference championship, this time facing off against a hot Colts team. At times, the hard-fought contest looked as though it would mirror the Steelers ’ heartbreak of the previous year. After surviving a nearly completed Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game, Pittsburgh claimed victory and returned to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1979 season.

Key Play of the Game

Down 16 – 13, Steelers quarterback Neil O ’ Donnell connected with receiver Ernie Mills on a 37-yard completion that put the ball on the Colts ’ one-yard line. This set up an easy touchdown run for power back Bam Morris, which put the Steelers ahead for good with 1:34 left on the clock.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Neil O ’ Donnell, 25 of 41 for 205 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rushing: Erric Pegram, 10 attempts for 46 yards

Receiving: Yancey Thigpen, 6 receptions for 65 yards

Defense: Greg Lloyd, 1.5 sacks

Colts

Passing: Jim Harbaugh, 21 of 33, 267 yards, 1 touchdown

Rushing: Lamont Warren, 15 attempts for 53 yards

Receiving: Sean Dawkins, 7 receptions for 96 yards

Defense: Jeff Herrod, 1 interception; Tony McCoy, 1 sack

9. Steelers vs. Raiders: 1974 AFC Championship

Date

Dec. 29, 1974

Score

Steelers: 24

Raiders: 13

Significance

In 1974, the Steelers had a new identity. Prior to 1972, they had only made the playoffs once in the team ’ s history, but in '74, they were in the postseason for the third year straight. They had made it as far as the AFC championship in 1972, only to be dispatched by the undefeated Miami Dolphins. In the 1974 AFC championship, the Steelers faced the Raiders, a team that would become one of their greatest rivals of all time.

The Steelers had beaten the Raiders in the 1972 divisional round thanks to a spectacular and lucky last-minute touchdown now known as the Immaculate Reception. A furious Raiders squad crushed the Steelers 33 – 14 in the 1973 AFC Divisional playoff as payback.

By defeating the Raiders in the 1974 AFC championship, the Steelers not only qualified for and won their first Super Bowl, but also proved they were now among the elite teams in the NFL.

Key Play of the Game

With the score 17 – 13 and the Raiders driving, Steelers defensive back J.T. Thomas intercepted Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler with a minute left on the clock to seal the game and punch the Steelers ’ ticket to Super Bowl IX.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Terry Bradshaw, 8 of 17 for 95 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rushing: Franco Harris, 29 attempts for 111 yards, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Larry Brown, 2 receptions for 37 yards

Defense: Joe Greene, 1 sack; L.C. Greenwood 1 sack; Jack Ham, 2 interceptions

Raiders

Passing: Ken Stabler, 19 of 36 for 271 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Clarence Davis, 10 attempts for 16 yards

Receiving: Cliff Branch, 9 receptions for 186 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: Nemiah Wilson, 1 interception

8. Steelers vs. Colts: 2005 Divisional Playoff

Date

Jan. 15, 2006

Score

Steelers: 21

Colts: 18

Significance

In the early and mid-2000s, the Steelers had built another Super Bowl ready roster with young Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, powerful Jerome Bettis and speedy Willie Parker running the ball and a ferocious defense. However, there were a few teams that repeatedly stood in the way of another championship run. One of them was the Colts, led by quarterback Peyton Manning.

For those who don ’ t remember, back in the days before he sold pizza and insurance, Peyton Manning was possibly the greatest NFL quarterback the world had ever seen. The guy was a once-in-a-generation (if not once-in-a-lifetime) football talent with a preternatural ability to stay a step ahead of the defense.

Manning ’ s regular-season matchups against the Steelers and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau are the stuff of legend, but the Steelers rarely came out the winner. However, in the 2005 AFC Divisional playoff, LeBeau and the Pittsburgh defense managed to put together the masterpiece that was necessary to finally get the best of Manning and Indianapolis.

Key Play of the Game

With 1:20 left in the game, the Steelers had a 21 – 18 lead and the ball on the Colts' two-yard line. The game was over for all intents and purposes, but the Colts still had three timeouts. This meant Pittsburgh's best course of action was to try to score a touchdown instead of taking a knee three times and settling for a field goal.

But running back Jerome Bettis uncharacteristically fumbled on his way into the end zone, and Colts defensive back Nick Harper scooped up the ball with only Ben Roethlisberger between him and a Colts touchdown. Roethlisberger raced toward the Steelers goal line, desperately trying to stay ahead of the much-faster Harper. He stumbled, spun and made a diving shoestring tackle that put Harper on the turf and saved the game.

Manning still managed to get his team into position to tie the game, but Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt missed a 46-yard field goal.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Ben Roethlisberger, 14 of 24 for 197 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: Willie Parker, 17 attempts for 59 yards

Receiving: Hines Ward, 3 receptions for 68 yards

Defense: James Farrior, 2.5 sacks

Colts

Passing: Peyton Manning, 22 of 38 for 290 yards, 1 touchdown

Rushing: Edgerrin James, 13 attempts for 56 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Reggie Wayne, 7 receptions for 97 yards

Defense: Dwight Freeney, 1 sack; Larry Tripplett, 1 sack; Cato June, 1 interception

7. Steelers vs. Raiders: 1972 Divisional Playoff

Date

Dec. 23, 1972

Score

Steelers:13

Raiders: 7

Significance

Though the Steelers had been around for nearly 40 years by 1972, they had never won a playoff game. In fact, they had only made the playoffs once and lost in a shutout to the Eagles. The Steelers had always played the role of the tough but hapless losers of the NFL.

That changed in 1972, when the Steelers posted an 11 – 3 record and won their division for only the second time in franchise history. That was the good news. The bad news was in the divisional round they ’ d face the Raiders, a team that had been to the AFC championship four of the previous five seasons.

The result was the first playoff win in Steelers history. Arguably, this was also the genesis of the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. Though they would lose to the undefeated Dolphins the next week, this was the point where the Steelers, and the city of Pittsburgh, began to believe it just might be possible to bring a championship to the Steel City.

Key Play of the Game

With 22 seconds left on the clock and the Steelers facing fourth-and-10 from their own 40-yard line, the Raiders appeared to have the game sewn up. Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw dropped back to pass, but the Raiders' pass rush forced him to roll right and heave a desperate throw down the center of the field. Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum collided with Steelers running back John (Frenchy) Fuqua as the pass arrived, sending the football flying through the air toward the line of scrimmage. Steelers running back Franco Harris snagged the ball before it hit the turf and ran it into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Today, the play is remembered as an iconic moment in NFL history and referred to as the Immaculate Reception.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Terry Bradshaw, 11 of 25 for 175 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rushing: Franco Harris, 18 attempts for 64 yards

Receiving: Franco Harris, 5 receptions for 96 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: Dwight White, 2 sacks; Jack Ham 1 interception; Andy Russell 1 interception

Raiders

Passing: Ken Stabler, 6 of 12 for 57 yards

Rushing: Charlie Smith, 14 attempts for 57 yards

Receiving: Raymond Chester, 3 receptions for 40 yards

Defense: Tony Cline, 1 sack; Otis Sistrunk, 1 sack; Art Thomas, 1 sack; Nemiah Wilson, 1 interception

6. Steelers vs. Rams: Super Bowl XIV

Date

Jan. 20, 1980

Score

Steelers: 31

Rams: 19

Significance

By the time 1979 rolled around, the Steelers had become one of the most famous sports franchises in the world. But, as the season progressed, things weren ’ t going as planned in the Steel City. A string of injuries sidelined many starters for key games during the regular season, forcing backups to play a more important role in the game plan.

Wide receiver Lynn Swann sat out several games with a hamstring injury, opening the door for Jim Smith to make an impact. An aging Rocky Bleier split halfback duties with Sydney Thornton. Kick returner Theo Bell, guard Sam Davis and defensive end L.C. Greenwood all missed starts.

The Steelers still managed to pull together a 12 – 4 record. While the Rams gave them all they could handle in the Super Bowl, they won the game and cemented their legacy as the Team of the ‘ 70s.

Key Play of the Game

Down by a score of 19 – 17 and with 12:37 left in the game, Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw connected on a 73-yard bomb to wide receiver John Stallworth for the go-ahead touchdown.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Terry Bradshaw, 14 of 21 for 309 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Franco Harris, 20 attempts for 46 yards, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Lynn Swann, 5 receptions for 79 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: John Banaszak, 1 sack; Robin Cole, 1 sack; Steve Furness, 1 sack; J.T. Thomas, 1 sack; Jack Lambert 1 interception

Rams

Passing: Vince Ferragamo, 15 of 25 for 212 yards, 1 interception

Rushing: Wendell Tyler, 17 attempts for 60 yards

Receiving: Billy Waddy, 3 receptions for 75 yards

Defense: Eddie Brown, 1 interception; Dave Elmendorf, 1 interception; Rod Perry, 1 interception

5. Steelers vs. Seahawks: Super Bowl XL

Date

Feb. 5, 2006

Score

Steelers: 21

Seahawks: 10

Significance

Pittsburgh ’ s victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XL marks several important moments in Steelers history. Most obviously, it was a return to greatness for a franchise that had not won a Super Bowl since the glory days of the 1970s.

It was also the beginning of Ben Roethlisberger ’ s legacy. The Steelers hadn ’ t had a true star quarterback since the days of Terry Bradshaw. In only his second year as a pro, Roethlisberger had brought a championship to Pittsburgh. Steeler Nation would expect much of him over the decade-and-a-half that followed, and in most ways, he would not disappoint.

Finally, it was a return home for one of the greatest and most beloved Steelers of all time, Jerome Bettis. Super Bowl XL was held in Detroit, Bettis ’ hometown. He had considered retirement the previous year but returned for one more shot at a Lombardi Trophy. His football career ended where it had begun, and he went out a champion.

Key Play of the Game

On the second play of the third quarter, Steelers running back Willie Parker burst off right tackle for a 75-yard touchdown run. This set a record for the longest run in Super Bowl history, which still stands today.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Ben Roethlisberger, 9 of 21 for 123 yards, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Willie Parker, 10 attempts for 93 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Hines Ward, 5 receptions for 123 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: Deshea Townsend, 1 sack; Clark Haggans, 1 sack; Casey Hampton, 1 sack; Ike Taylor, 1 interception

Seahawks

Passing: Matt Hasselbeck, 26 of 49 for 273 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rushing: Shaun Alexander, 20 attempts, 95 yards

Receiving: Bobby Engram, 6 receptions for 70 yards

Defense: Grant Wistrom, 1 sack; Michael Boulware, 1 interception; Kelly Herndon, 1 interception

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) talks with former receiver Hines Ward before playing the Jaguars in the 2018 AFC Divisional Playoff game. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

4. Steelers vs. Cowboys: Super Bowl X

Date

Jan. 18, 1976

Score

Steelers: 21

Cowboys: 17

Significance

Though they had won the Super Bowl the year before, after decades at the bottom of the NFL standings, the Steelers still had something to prove. There was no better way to prove that something than by facing down the Cowboys, a powerhouse team that had been to the NFC championship four of the previous five years and appeared in two Super Bowls.

This game was also significant in that it marked the beginning of a rivalry that lasts to this day. Back then, it was a battle for Team of the Decade, and it started here.

Pittsburgh's victory in Super Bowl X legitimized the Steelers as a force to be reckoned with in the NFL and not simply a one-win wonder.

Key Play of the Game

Terry Bradshaw connected with Lynn Swann for a 64-yard touchdown pass with 3:31 left in the game for the final Pittsburgh score. This put the finishing touches on an MVP performance where Swann racked up 161 yards and made one of the most acrobatic catches in NFL history.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Terry Bradshaw, 9 of 19 for 209 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rushing: Franco Harris, 27 attempts for 82 yards

Receiving: Lynn Swann, 4 receptions for 161 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: L.C. Greenwood, 4 sacks; Glen Edwards, 1 interception; J.T. Thomas, 1 interception; Mike Wagner, 1 interception

Cowboys

Passing: Roger Staubach, 15 of 24 for 204 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Robert Newhouse, 16 attempts for 56 yards

Receiving: Preston Pearson, 5 receptions for 53 yards

Defense: Randy White, 2 sacks

3. Steelers vs. Vikings: Super Bowl IX

Date

Jan. 12, 1975

Score

Steelers: 16

Vikings: 6

Significance

The first Super Bowl win in Steelers history came after decades of losing. In just a few short years, head coach Chuck Noll had turned the team around, in large part due to smart draft choices.

The win had to be especially sweet for Arthur J. Rooney, "The Chief." He was the most important figure in Steelers history and the man who had founded the team way back in 1933. Rooney had watched the Steelers struggle for decades, only making the playoffs once before Noll arrived. Now they were world champions.

Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw had endured horrible criticism during his first few years in the league. He'd even been benched prior to the 1974 season. In Super Bowl IX he came through, tossing a touchdown pass.

Neither Noll, Bradshaw or Rooney had any way of knowing it at the time, but this was only the beginning.

Key Play of the Game

Midway through the second quarter, Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton botched a handoff and fumbled the ball into the Minnesota endzone. Tarkenton recovered, but Steelers defensive end Dwight White jumped on him for the first safety in Super Bowl history. This set the tone for a low-scoring game dominated by the Steelers' defense.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Terry Bradshaw, 9 of 14 for 96 yards, 1 touchdown

Rushing: Franco Harris, 34 attempts for 158 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Larry Brown, 3 receptions for 49 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: Mel Blount, 1 interception; Mike Wagner, 1 interception; Joe Greene, 1 interception

Vikings

Passing: Fran Tarkenton, 11 of 26 for 102 yards, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Chuck Foreman, 12 attempts for 18 yards

Receiving: Chuck Foreman, 5 receptions for 50 yards

Defense: Alan Page, 1 sack; Bob Lurtsema, 1 sack

2. Steelers vs. Cardinals: Super Bowl XLIII

Date

Feb. 1, 2009

Score

Steelers: 27

Cardinals: 23

Significance

Super Bowl XLIII gets the second spot on this list, not only because it was the Steelers of the 2000s' second championship, but because it was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of all time.

This game had just about everything, including the longest interception return in Super Bowl history. But it was in the final three minutes that football fans got more than their money's worth, and those with heart conditions should have looked away.

With a 20 – 14 lead and 3:26 left on the clock, the Steeler took possession of the ball on their own one-yard line. Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Santonio Holmes for a 19-yard gain, but Steelers center Justin Hartwig was called for holding. Because the penalty occurred in the end zone, this resulted in a safety for Arizona.

The Steelers still had the lead and needed only to stop the Cardinals in the last minutes of the game. Then, Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner connected with wideout Larry Fitzgerald on a 64-yard lightning bolt for a score, putting the Cardinals ahead 23 – 20 with 2:37 left.

Roethlisberger went to work, hitting Holmes and receiver Nate Washington for short completions and marching the Steelers down the field. With 42 seconds left in the game, he connected with Holmes in the endzone for a spectacular throw and catch that put the Steelers ahead.

Warner still had a shot, but Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley forced a fumble with five seconds left, giving the ball, and the win, to the Steelers.

Key Play of the Game

Holmes' touchdown catch is a great choice as Play of the Game, but there is another. With 18 seconds left on the clock before halftime, the Cardinals had the ball on the Steelers' two-yard line and were poised to score. But Steelers linebacker James Harrison intercepted Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner at the goal line and raced toward the other end of the field. Bodies flew as a convoy of Steelers paved the way for Harrison. Cardinals wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Breaston finally caught up with him one hundred yards later. The trio crashed into the endzone for a Steelers touchdown just as time expired.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Ben Roethlisberger, 21 of 30 for 256 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rushing: Willie Parker, 19 attempts for 53 yards

Receiving: Santonio Holmes, 9 receptions for 131 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: LaMarr Woodley, 2 sacks; James Harrison, 1 interception

Cardinals

Passing: Kurt Warner, 31 of 43 for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: Edgerrin James, 9 attempts for 33 yards

Receiving: Anquan Boldin, 8 receptions for 84 yards

Defense: Karlos Dansby, 1 interception; Darnell Dockett, 3 sacks

1. Steelers vs. Cowboys: Super Bowl XIII

Date

Jan. 21, 1979

Score

Steelers: 35

Cowboys: 31

Significance

The Steelers and Cowboys were the two most popular NFL teams of the 1970s. When they met in the Super Bowl after the 1975 season, their legends had only just begun to grow. By 1978, each team had amassed a national following and a reputation for excellence.

The Cowboys had the Doomsday Defense and a defensive end called Too Tall. The Steelers had the Steel Curtain Defense and a defensive tackle called Mean Joe. The Cowboys had Staubach, Dorsett, Hill and Pearson. The Steelers had Bradshaw, Harris, Swann and Stallworth.

Truly, it would have been a travesty had these teams not met in another Super Bowl before the decade was out. Thankfully they did, and it was a great one.

The heavyweights traded punches throughout the first half and the Steelers went into halftime with a tenuous 21 – 14 lead. By the end of the third quarter, Dallas had tacked on another field goal to bring the score to 21 – 17.

Then, the Steelers came alive. A 22-yard touchdown run by Franco Harris followed by an 18-yard scoring strike from Bradshaw to Swann put the Steelers ahead 35 – 17 with 6:57 left in the game.

Dallas would not go quietly. Staubach marched his team down the field and answered with a touchdown pass to tight end Billy Joe DuPree. The Cowboys recovered the onside kick, and nine plays later, Staubach hit receiver Butch Johnson for another score.

But it was too little and too late. Dallas' next onside kick failed, and the Steelers escaped with a 35 – 31 win.

Key Play of the Game

Terry Bradshaw connected with receiver John Stallworth on a 75-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the second quarter. Bradshaw was the game MVP with 318 yards passing and four touchdowns. Stallworth hauled in three passes for 115 yards and two scores during the game.

Stat Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Terry Bradshaw, 17 of 30 for 318 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: Franco Harris, 20 attempts for 68 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Lynn Swann, 7 receptions for 124 yards, 1 touchdown

Defense: Mel Blount, 1 interception; Joe Greene, 1 sack; John Banaszak, 1 sack; L.C. Greenwood, 1 sack; Steve Furness, 1 sack; Dwight White, 1 sack

Cowboys

Passing: Roger Staubach, 17 of 30 for 228 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: Tony Dorsett, 16 attempts for 96 yards

Receiving: Tony Dorsett, 5 receptions for 44 yards

Defense: D.D. Lewis, 1 interception; Mike Hegman, 1 sack; Thomas Henderson, 1 sack; Harvey Martin, 1 sack; Randy White, 1 sack

What Is the Greatest Win in Steelers History?

The Steelers' 35–31 victory over the Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII is considered by many the greatest win in franchise history, and not only because it was an exciting game. Of all the teams who rivaled the Steelers in the 1970s, the Cowboys were the only ones that could legitimately claim the title of Team of the Decade. From 1970 to '79, Dallas made the playoffs every year but one. They won five NFC championships and two Super Bowls. Defeating a powerful Cowboys team in Super Bowl XIII was the crowning jewel in a decade of Steelers excellence.

Pittsburgh Steelers 10 Best Seasons

Year Regular-Season Record Result 1978 14–2 Won Super Bowl XIII 1975 12–2 Won Super Bowl X 1979 12–4 Won Super Bowl XIV 2008 12–4 Won Super Bowl XLIII 1974 10-3-1 Won Super Bowl IX 2005 11–5 Won Super Bowl XL 2010 12–4 Lost Super Bowl 1995 11–5 Lost Super Bowl 2004 15–1 Lost AFC Championship 2001 13–3 Lost AFC Championship

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Steelers ’ highest-scoring game?

The most points the Steelers have ever scored in a game occurred on Nov. 30, 1952, when they defeated the Giants 63 – 7.

The highest-scoring game the Steelers ever participated in was a 54 – 44 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 8, 1985.

What was the Steelers ’ biggest comeback?

The Steelers greatest comeback deficit of all-time is 21 points, which they have accomplished three times:

Oct. 5, 1997 vs. Ravens

Dec. 15, 1985 vs. Bills

Oct. 11, 1953 vs. Cardinals

Their worst blown lead of all time is 18 points, which has happened twice:

Nov. 14, 1971 vs. Dolphins

Nov. 8, 1981 vs. Seahawks

What was the Steelers ’ best single-season record?

The best record in Steelers history was 15 wins and only one loss, which they posted in 2004. The only team the Steelers lost to in 2004 was the Ravens in the second game of the season. Pittsburgh quarterback Tommy Maddox sustained an injury during the game, opening the door for Steelers rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger won 14 straight games. The Steelers did not lose until the AFC championship game when Roethlisberger faced off against the Patriots and another young quarterback named Tom Brady.

How many winning seasons have the Steelers had?

The Steelers have had 42 winning seasons since the beginning of the franchise in 1933. This includes:

25 seasons with 10 wins or more

24 first-place finishes in their division

31 seasons where they made the playoffs

How many Super Bowl appearances have the Steelers had?

The Steelers have appeared in eight Super Bowls:

IX: vs. Vikings (W)

X: vs. Cowboys (W)

XIII: vs. Cowboys (W)

XIV: vs. Rams (W)

XXX: vs. Cowboys (L)

XL: vs. Seahawks (W)

XLIII: vs. Cardinals (W)

XLV: vs. Packers (L)

What is the Steelers' Super Bowl record?

The Steelers' Super Bowl record is currently six wins and two losses. They have defeated the Vikings (1974), Cowboys ('75 and '78), Rams ('79), Seahawks (2005) and Cardinals ('08).

The Steelers have lost in the Super Bowl to the Cowboys (1995) and Packers (2010).

How many wins do the Steelers have all time?

Going into the 2020 season, the Steelers have won 631 regular-season and 36 playoff games in franchise history.

Are the 1970s Steelers the best team in NFL history?

There is a strong case for the 1970 – '80 Steelers as the best team in NFL history. During this time period, the Steelers reached the playoffs eight times, including six AFC championship appearances and four Super Bowl wins. Nine Steelers players from this era are in the Hall of Fame, along with head coach Chuck Noll and owners/presidents/chairmen Arthur J. Rooney and Dan Rooney.

Other teams that should be part of this discussion include:

Packers of the 1960s

49ers of the 1980s

Cowboys of the 1990s

Patriots of the 2000s

Winning in the NFL

Great NFL teams of the past are remembered with tremendous reverence. Hyperbole runs wild as we recount the fiercest defenses, toughest running backs, fleetest receivers, smartest coaches and most brilliant quarterbacks.

But if you are in the mood for a shocker, check out a few games from the Steelers' glory years of the 1970s or Super Bowl years of the 2000s. Sometimes these great teams lost, and sometimes they got clobbered by teams they should have easily beaten.

Bradshaw made a lot of mistakes. Roethlisberger did, too. The Steelers' secondary got torched left and right during the 2005 season. The 1979 "Steel Curtain" gave up a total of 65 points in two games against Cleveland. They also lost 35 – 7 against San Diego and 34 – 10 to Cincinnati.

Through the filter of time, we forget the bad and remember the good. And there was, indeed, a lot of good. These are our heroes. They performed best when they were needed the most and brought home the greatest wins in Steelers history.

