Do Texans Really Believe in Davis Mills as Houston QB No. 1?

HOUSTON -- The attention of the Houston Texans offseason has been all about quarterbacks.

First came the trade of Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. And now? All eyes now turn to Davis Mills, who will get the first crack at replacing Watson as a franchise quarterback.

Of course, some believe Texans' general manager Nick Caserio should pull the trigger at No. 3 or No. 13 for one of the top passers in the class. And that's where this gets complicated.

Both Caserio and Texans coach Lovie Smith were asked about Mills' role for the upcoming season at the owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. Neither committed to him as the franchise quarterback, but there seemed to be a level of comfort in solidifying his status as the starter.

"The big thing from Year 1 to Year 2 is just improvement," Caserio said. "You obviously have familiarity with expectations from day today, so you really have to focus on your individual craft and try to improve as much as possible as a player."

Caserio used his first draft pick as the Texans GM to select third-rounder Mills out of Stanford. The timeline of the former top quarterback recruit in the country is best told in two parts. Mills was far from ready to start early in the year and it showed when he replaced Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.

In the second stint as Houston's starter, Mills looked more competent.

"I got to see the best ... of what Davis could do last year," Smith said. "Practice field, game, all that. So you start with that. Demeanor. He's smart. He can throw the ball. He's a better athlete than he's given credit for.

"All of those things just feel like [it puts him] ahead of the curve a little bit. And I've been around a few quarterbacks in my time. I know what they look like and we're excited going forward with him."

Last season, Stanford coach David Shaw praised the Texans for drafting Mills. Shaw said that if the junior would have returned for one final season, he believes that Mills would have been in contention to be the first quarterback selected in April 2022.

Mills ended up being a bright spot during the Texans' 4-13 finish. There still is plenty to work on before earning the right to be viewed as Houston's starter, but the Texans have the draft capital and salary cap to build around him in 2022 and beyond.

That starts on April 28 with the No. 3 overall pick.