Rapid Rebuild: Texans Done Upgrading Defensive Line?
The saying goes "defenses win championships." And while this Houston Texans roster has a long way to go until its contending for rings, it's certainly working on bulking up the defense.
Its been well-documented that the Texans have placed a high priority on improving their secondary. Drafting Derek Stingley Jr. third overall and Jalen Pitre 37th, bringing in undrafted free agents Tristin McCollum and Jacobi Francis, as well as signing veterans Steven Nelson, M.J. Stewart, Reggie Robinson, and Isaac Yiadom is proof.
However, another unit that has undergone a relatively dramatic facelift this year is their defensive line.
Stanford's Thomas Booker may have been the only addition to have arrived via the draft as a fifth-rounder, but he's far from the lone addition. Ogba Okoronkwo, who signed a one-year deal, was acquired early in free agency from the LA Rams and will fight for a starting role at defensive end, replacing Jacob Martin.
But since the draft concluded, general manager Nick Caserio has brought in six more linemen. Kurt Hinish and Damion Daniels were signed as undrafted free agents, Britain's Adedayo Odeleye was acquired via the NFL's International Pathway and veterans Rasheem Green and Mario Addison were signed this week.
Rasheem Green
And it's these final two additions that could be the most impactful.
Green, who was signed to a one-year deal, is fresh off of a career year with the Seattle Seahawks. The 24-year-old had 6.5 sacks, 48 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 12 quarterback hits in his first year as a full-time NFL starter.
Addison, who is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal, is entering his 12th season in the NFL at the ripe old age of 34. Having previously played for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Washington, Carolina Panthers, and Buffalo Bills, Addison will be a wealth of experience for this young group of linemen to lean on.
His addition also makes sense from a production standpoint, having recorded 12 sacks over the last two seasons for Buffalo.
Mario Addison
Having Addison available to step in at a moment's notice, or even start off the bat, takes the pressure off of the young additions. This should allow them to develop behind the scenes and not be rushed in - a common theme among Caserio's first rookie class last year as well.
This signing also gives coach Lovie Smith a relatively sure thing at the position, should none of this crop of young players work out, allowing them to focus on perhaps bulking up at the position in next year's draft instead.
Regardless, the number of rookies and short-term deals among this group is a sign that everyone should be out there to prove themselves in 2022, and that the rebuilding of this defensive line is far from over.