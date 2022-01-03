Forward Progress And Texans Stopped

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Chris Conley was convinced he ripped the football away from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Marcell Harris to regain possession after Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw a crucial interception Sunday.

So were Conley's teammates and coaches when the fumble was recovered by running back Rex Burkhead in the third quarter.

However, the officials disagreed. The controversial and pivotal decision stung the Texans in a 23-7 defeat to the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Leading the 7-3 at the time with third-and-3 at the 49ers’ 45-yard line, Mills forced the football into traffic over the middle. Harris picked it off, with officials ruling his forward progress was stopped before the apparent fumble.

The play wasn’t reviewable, since forward progress is a judgment call in the NFL rule book. The Texans subsequently allowed a touchdown pass on the ensuing drive and never led again.

“We ruled that his forward progress was stopped, he was being driven back,” referee Carl Cheffers told a pool reporter after the game. “So, by rule, the play is dead at that point and any subsequent loss of possession is irrelevant. That’s what we ruled on the field and that’s why ... the ball went back to San Francisco in that circumstance.

“That is a judgment call on the field and once we have made that judgment, that is a non-reviewable aspect."

Instead of a first down at the 49ers’ 39 and having the opportunity to go ahead by two scores, the Texans lost momentum and the lead.

“I thought (Conley) within the time of the play was able to get the ball back out, but I’m not the ref,” Texans receiver Brandin Cooks said. “It was unfortunate. Love the effort by Chris. You would hope that call was in our favor, but it wasn’t.”

Texans coach David Culley was asked about the play: “We cannot challenge forward progress. They came over and said you can’t challenge forward progress.”

When asked if the call was explained, Culley replied, "No, they just made the call.”

The 37-yard defensive pass interference on cornerback Terrance Mitchell after the non-fumble ruling led to a San Francisco touchdown.

Naturally, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan approved of the calls.

“Those were two of the best calls I’ve seen this year,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “No, I felt Marcell made a hell of a play and then I did feel we were very fortunate.”