CFL 2024 Season Week 21 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
Two of the best teams in the CFL will clash on Saturday afternoon when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes take the field. The teams previously played each other in the season opener, with the Alouettes taking that game 27-12.
Winnipeg (10-7) has won eight of its last nine games but had its winning streak snapped two weeks ago with a 14-11 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The Bombers have the best defense in the CFL as they are allowing 327.1 yards per game which is 23.3 yards less than the second-place team. A win against Montreal gives Winnipeg the West Division title and a bye in the playoffs.
Montreal (12-4-1) is coming off a loss to the BC Lions, but these late-season games don’t mean anything to the Alouettes as they clinched the East Division almost a month ago. The starters are expected to still play in the game with wide receiver Austin Mack and running back Walter Fletcher Jr. returning from injury.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -4, O/U: 47.5
Date/Location: Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Molson Percival Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 9 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Winnipeg will be without defensive back Brandon Alexander (hand) who is the only player listed as out on the injury report. Six other players are listed as questionable for the game, but all were full participants in practice this week and are in line to play.
Montreal has six players out with one of its top pass rushers Mustafa Johnson (knee) missing another game. Others out include kicker David Cote (quad), defensive back Cre’von Leblanc (hand), defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland (abdominals), offensive lineman Kristian Matte (hand) and offensive lineman Joshua Donovan (knee). Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund is listed as doubtful with a quad injury.
Keys to Victory
The Bombers just have to keep things simple on offense with Brady Oliveira gaining four to six yards on first down and Zach Collaros passing on short-yardage downs. Winnipeg’s defense doesn’t need to worry about Monteal’s last-ranked rushing attack as it will be about shutting down Mack and Charleston Rambo in the passing game.
Montreal needs to stay healthy. The team cannot afford any major injuries to its starting lineup with the East Division final in two weeks. Expect the backups to find playing time on the field by the second or third quarter.
Prediction
It’s a must-win game for Winnipeg if the Bombers want to enjoy another bye week and get extra time to recover. Montreal doesn’t need to win so the Bombers have enough talent on offense and defense to get their revenge on the Alouettes from Week 1 and the Grey Cup last year.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30, Montreal Alouettes 17
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.