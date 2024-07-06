Winnipeg Blue Bombers Snap Four-Game Losing Streak with Win Over Ottawa Redblacks
Blue Bombers fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Winnipeg picked up its first win of the season, a 25-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.
Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler made his first start in five years, throwing for 127 yards and rushing for another 79 with one rushing score. Running back Brady Oliveira had a breakout game, finishing with the most rushing yards in a CFL game this season with 129. The defense held Ottawa to 283 yards and three turnovers. Kicker Sergio Castillo converted all six of his field goals.
Ottawa lost its starting quarterback, Dru Brown, in the second quarter after he took a hit to the head on a slide. Backup Dustin Crum threw for 102 yards and an interception while rushing for 55 yards. This game featured two 100-yard rushers for the first time this season, with Ryquell Armstead finishing with 103 yards on 17 carries and a major.
Winnipeg (1-4) picks up the first win of the season, while the Redblacks (2-2) drop to a .500 record.
3 Keys to Winnipeg Winning First Game of the Season
1. Bombers Rushing Attack Unstoppable
Streveler and Oliveira provided the best-rushing performance of any CFL team this season, running for a combined 212 yards. The passing game may not have been as solid as the team hoped, but Streveler adds a different element to the offense with his athleticism. He ripped off a 27-yard run while Oliveira had a 26-yard run. Scoring more majors would be preferred, but the offense looked smoother with Streveler than with their injured starting quarterback, Zach Collaros.
2. Willie Jefferson Leads Winnipeg’s Fierce Defense
The Bombers defense faced Crum instead of Brown for half of the game, but even when Brown played, the defense had its best performance of the year. One of the CFL’s pass rushers, Willie Jefferson, played a critical role with two tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery after a strip sack fumble recovery on Crum. The secondary played much better, led by Brandon Alexander, Tyrell Ford and Deatrick Nichols, holding Ottawa to 126 passing yards.
3. Offensive Concerns in Ottawa
Crum did not play poorly in relief of Brown, but the offense generally struggled to develop any momentum. Brown only completed two of six passes, while Crum went 8-of-11 for 102 yards. Crum’s fumble and interception were not ideal. Outside of Armstead, the offense could not do much of anything, leaving Ottawa with questions.
Up Next
Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks
