Winnipeg Blue Bombers Spoil Nathan Rourke's Return to BC in Blowout Win
Two weeks after shutting out the BC Lions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers showed up in the same form, defeating the BC Lions 20-11 on Sunday night.
Zach Collaros shined for the Bombers again as he got back into rhythm with 288 yards and one touchdown. The defense forced three Lions turnovers and had a double-digit lead for most of the second half until a late touchdown by BC. It's a second straight win for Winnipeg, which holds a 4-6 overall record.
Nathan Rourke's return was one to forget, as he threw for 126 yards and two interceptions in the loss. William Stanback was the only bright spot in the offense, with 100 yards rushing. Pass rusher Sione Teuhema had two sacks on defense in the first half. The loss makes it four straight for the Lions, which is the longest streak in the league. They have a 5-5 record.
3 Takeaways from Winnipeg's Defensive Victory
1. Nathan Rourke Disappointed in Debut
It was not the homecoming that BC Lions and CFL fans expected or wanted to see. Rourke completed just 32% of his passes and threw two bad interceptions in the first half. He needed to have the chemistry down with his receivers and often threw it in the direction of Bombers defenders. Being rusty and new to the team are valid reasons for his bad performance, but Rourke knows offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic's offense, so the hope is that he can bounce back next week and play the way fans know he can.
2. Winnipeg Defense Emerging As Top Unit
There has not been a better defense over the last five weeks than the Bombers'. The unit has allowed up to 19 points or fewer in the past four games and is allowing an average of 19.6 points per game, which is number one in the CFL. Whatever happened, the switch flipped, and the defense is now carrying Winnipeg.
3. Will the Bombers Make a Run at Playoffs?
Collaros is throwing the football better, Brady Oliveira is running harder than ever, and they have Kenny Lawler back at receiver. The defense is stifling passing games with strong coverages led by Deatrick Nichols and pressuring quarterbacks with veteran Willie Jefferson. BC has fallen apart, and the Riders are staying in it at the top. Winnipeg is a couple of games behind first, so winning the division is still in the cards.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday, Aug. 23 at 8:30 pm EST)
BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:00 pm EST)
