Big Ten Football Media Days Central: Schedule, News, Video

The Big Ten Conference is about to begin year two of the 18-team era for the league. Follow along for all the news and video from Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big Ten football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big Ten football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Before fall camp begins, all 18 head coaches, players from each team, and commissioner Tony Petitti will speak at Big Ten Football Media Days. The event runs this week, July 22-24, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
2025 Big Ten Football Media Days / Big Ten Conference

Follow along below for all the news and video from the event.

All times central.

  1. Tuesday: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers
  2. Wednesday: Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
  3. Thursday: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Tuesday: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers

Commissioner Tony Petitti 1 - 1:30 p.m.

Illinois Coach Bret Bielema 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.

Player attendees: QB Luke Altmyer, OL J.C. Davis, DB Xavier Scott

Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano 1:45 - 2 p.m.

Player attendees: LB Dariel Djabome, QB Athan Kaliakmanis, WR Ian Strong

Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti 2 - 2:15 p.m.

Player attendees: LB Aiden Fisher, L Mikail Kamara, WR Elijah Sarratt

Maryland Coach Michael Locksley 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.

Player attendees: DB Jalen Huskey,LB Daniel Wingate, OL Isaiah Wright

Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.

Player attendees: OL Henry Lutovsky, QB Dylan Raiola, S DeShon Singleton

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day 2:45 - 3 p.m.

Player attendees: S Caleb Downs, WR Jeremiah Smith, LB Sonny Styles

Podium Schedule

  • Bill Carollo, Big Ten 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
  • MD Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
  • NEB Coach 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
  • RU Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
  • OSU Coach 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.
  • RU Student-Athletes 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
  • NEB Student-Athletes 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
  • IND Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
  • OSU Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
  • IND Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
  • MD Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
  • ILL Student-Athletes 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
  • ILL Coach 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin

Minnesota Coach PJ Fleck 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.

Player attendees: DB Koi Perich, DL Anthony Smith, RB Darius Taylor

Northwestern Coach Ryan Braun 1:45 - 2 p.m.

Player attendees: RB Joseph Himon II, DL Anto Saka, QB Preston Stone

Wisconsin Coach Luke Fickell 2 - 2:15 p.m.

Player attendees: QB Billy Edwards Jr., CB Ricardo Hallman, C Jake Renfro

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.

Player attendees: LB Bryce Boettcher, TE Kenyon Sadiq, OLB Matayo Uiagalelei

Washington Coach Jedd Fisch 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.

Player attendees: RB Jonah Coleman, CB Ephesians Prysock, QB Demond Williams Jr.

Penn State Coach James Franklin 2:45 - 3 p.m.

Player attendees: QB Drew Allar, OL Nick Dawkins, S Zakee Wheatley

Podium Schedule

  • Matt Leinart & Melissa Brotz, Abbott 3:00 – 3:20 p.m.
  • PSU Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
  • ORE Coach 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
  • NU Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
  • MINN Coach 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.
  • NU Student-Athletes 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
  • ORE Student-Athletes 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
  • WIS Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
  • MINN Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
  • PSU Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
  • WIS Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
  • WASH Student-Athletes 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
  • WASH Coach 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, USC

Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.

Player attendees: DB Koen Entringer, DL Ethan Hurkett, OL Logan Jones

Purdue Coach Barry Odom 1:45 - 2 p.m.

Player attendees: DB Tony Grimes, DE CJ Madden, RB Devin Mockobee

UCLA Coach DeShaun Foster 2 - 2:15 p.m.

Player attendees: OL Garrett DiGiorgio, QB Nico Iamaleava, LB JonJon Vaughns

Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.

Player attendees: LB Jordan Hall, WR Nick Marsh, OT Stanton Ramil

USC Coach Lincoln Riley 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.

Player attendees: WR Makai Lemon, OL Elijah Paige, S Kamari Ramsey

Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore 2:45 - 3 p.m.

Player attendees: TE/FB Max Bredeson, LB Ernest Hausmann, EDGE Derrick Moore

Podium Schedule

  • MICH Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
  • IOWA Coach 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
  • MSU Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
  • PUR Coach 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.
  • MSU Student-Athletes 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
  • IOWA Student-Athletes 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
  • PUR Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
  • USC Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
  • MICH Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
  • USC Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
  • UCLA Student-Athletes 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
  • UCLA Coach 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.

