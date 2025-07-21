Big Ten Football Media Days Central: Schedule, News, Video
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Purdue Boilermakers
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
The Big Ten Conference is about to begin year two of the 18-team era for the league.
Before fall camp begins, all 18 head coaches, players from each team, and commissioner Tony Petitti will speak at Big Ten Football Media Days. The event runs this week, July 22-24, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Follow along below for all the news and video from the event.
All times central.
Tuesday: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers
Commissioner Tony Petitti 1 - 1:30 p.m.
Illinois Coach Bret Bielema 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Player attendees: QB Luke Altmyer, OL J.C. Davis, DB Xavier Scott
Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano 1:45 - 2 p.m.
Player attendees: LB Dariel Djabome, QB Athan Kaliakmanis, WR Ian Strong
Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti 2 - 2:15 p.m.
Player attendees: LB Aiden Fisher, L Mikail Kamara, WR Elijah Sarratt
Maryland Coach Michael Locksley 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.
Player attendees: DB Jalen Huskey,LB Daniel Wingate, OL Isaiah Wright
Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.
Player attendees: OL Henry Lutovsky, QB Dylan Raiola, S DeShon Singleton
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day 2:45 - 3 p.m.
Player attendees: S Caleb Downs, WR Jeremiah Smith, LB Sonny Styles
Podium Schedule
- Bill Carollo, Big Ten 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
- MD Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
- NEB Coach 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
- RU Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
- OSU Coach 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.
- RU Student-Athletes 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
- NEB Student-Athletes 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
- IND Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
- OSU Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
- IND Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
- MD Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
- ILL Student-Athletes 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
- ILL Coach 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday: Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
Minnesota Coach PJ Fleck 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Player attendees: DB Koi Perich, DL Anthony Smith, RB Darius Taylor
Northwestern Coach Ryan Braun 1:45 - 2 p.m.
Player attendees: RB Joseph Himon II, DL Anto Saka, QB Preston Stone
Wisconsin Coach Luke Fickell 2 - 2:15 p.m.
Player attendees: QB Billy Edwards Jr., CB Ricardo Hallman, C Jake Renfro
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.
Player attendees: LB Bryce Boettcher, TE Kenyon Sadiq, OLB Matayo Uiagalelei
Washington Coach Jedd Fisch 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.
Player attendees: RB Jonah Coleman, CB Ephesians Prysock, QB Demond Williams Jr.
Penn State Coach James Franklin 2:45 - 3 p.m.
Player attendees: QB Drew Allar, OL Nick Dawkins, S Zakee Wheatley
Podium Schedule
- Matt Leinart & Melissa Brotz, Abbott 3:00 – 3:20 p.m.
- PSU Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
- ORE Coach 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
- NU Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
- MINN Coach 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.
- NU Student-Athletes 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
- ORE Student-Athletes 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
- WIS Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
- MINN Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
- PSU Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
- WIS Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
- WASH Student-Athletes 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
- WASH Coach 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.
Player attendees: DB Koen Entringer, DL Ethan Hurkett, OL Logan Jones
Purdue Coach Barry Odom 1:45 - 2 p.m.
Player attendees: DB Tony Grimes, DE CJ Madden, RB Devin Mockobee
UCLA Coach DeShaun Foster 2 - 2:15 p.m.
Player attendees: OL Garrett DiGiorgio, QB Nico Iamaleava, LB JonJon Vaughns
Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.
Player attendees: LB Jordan Hall, WR Nick Marsh, OT Stanton Ramil
USC Coach Lincoln Riley 2:30 - 2:45 p.m.
Player attendees: WR Makai Lemon, OL Elijah Paige, S Kamari Ramsey
Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore 2:45 - 3 p.m.
Player attendees: TE/FB Max Bredeson, LB Ernest Hausmann, EDGE Derrick Moore
Podium Schedule
- MICH Student-Athletes 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
- IOWA Coach 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
- MSU Coach 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
- PUR Coach 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.
- MSU Student-Athletes 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.
- IOWA Student-Athletes 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
- PUR Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
- USC Student-Athletes 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
- MICH Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
- USC Coach 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.
- UCLA Student-Athletes 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.
- UCLA Coach 6:15 – 7:00 p.m.
