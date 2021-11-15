Former NFL HC Strongly Calls for Broncos to Bench Teddy Bridgewater

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ESPN's Rex Ryan Trashes Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater: 'I'd Bench His A--'

    The attempted 'tackle' heard 'round the sports world.
    Author:

    Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan used a portion of his airtime Monday to call for the benching of Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

    Ryan, formerly the Jets and Bills head man, took particular umbrage to Bridgewater's failed tackle attempt that punctuated Sunday's dispiriting loss to Philadelphia — an "attempt" in the loosest sense of the word.

    “I’d bench his a--,” Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up, via SportsCasting.com. “You’re not Peyton Manning, dude. You got two gloves. Go tackle his a--.”

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The incident in question, for those who wish to re-live it, occurred on the final play of the third quarter of the 30-13 blowout at Empower Field. Facing a 4th-and-1 from the Eagles' 23-yard line, at this point trailing 20-13, Denver opted to hand off to running back Melvin Gordon, who fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay scooped it up and juked multiple would-be tacklers en route to the end zone — including Bridgewater, who didn't so much as throw a shoulder into Slay's path.

    After the game, Bridgewater — who completed 22-of-36 passes for 226 scoreless yards, the majority of which came via checkdowns — tried explaining his way out of the intense criticism lighting social media aflame. But his explanation felt more like a blame-avoidance mechanism. When in doubt, point the finger at something ... anything ... else.

    Read More

    "I just tried to force the ball back [to the middle of the field]", he told reporters, per Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post. "When you sit in a team meeting and watch Coach put up plays throughout the league and two-minute situations and different things, our defense has guys running toward the sideline. We always say: 'The sideline is your friend.' I tried to force the ball back. That's all I tried to do right there."

    Equally-embattled Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who claimed he did not see the fumble runback in real-time, gave no indication he's considering replacing Bridgewater with backup QB Drew Lock after the team's upcoming bye week.

    The calls for Teddy's job, however, have only just begun.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Teddy Bridgewater
    News

    Former NFL HC Strongly Calls for Broncos to Bench Teddy Bridgewater

    12 minutes ago
    Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) picks up a fumbled football in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 30-13 Loss to Eagles

    12 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Dre'Mont Jones Walks Back his Shot at Broncos' Coaches Following Eagles Loss

    44 minutes ago
    Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns his fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    4 Factors that Decided Broncos-Eagles Game Before Infamous Long Fumble TD Return

    14 hours ago
    Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 30-13 Loss to Eagles

    16 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) (center) fumbles the ball in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Takeaways from Broncos' 30-13 Loss to Eagles

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Dre'Mont Jones Takes Shot at Broncos' Coaches After Ugly Eagles Loss

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Broncos Unveil Final Week 10 Injury Report: 2 Starters Ruled Out

    Nov 13, 2021
    Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) motions to the Dallas Cowboys fans after he intercepts a pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Ranking Broncos' Biggest 2022 Roster Priorities by Position

    Nov 13, 2021