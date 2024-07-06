Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Abraham Lucas Be Reliable Starting Tackle?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After missing all but six games to injury last season, can Abraham Lucas become a reliable starting option at right tackle in 2024?
Background
A product of Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Washington, Lucas was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and landed at Washington State University as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Lucas was a four-year starter for the Cougars from 2018–21 after redshirting his freshman season, and he earned All-Pac-12 honors all four years. To rebuild their offensive line, Lucas was the second offensive tackle selected by the Seahawks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. In training camp, Lucas beat out second-year undrafted free agent Jake Curhan for the starting right tackle job and assumed that role for 16 of Seattle’s 17 games. However, Lucas exited the Seahawks’ 2023 Week 1 game versus the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve three days later. He returned from IR in late November and played in five games before being inactive again for the season finale against Arizona. Lucas underwent knee surgery in the offseason, missing the 2024 OTAs and mandatory minicamp programs.
Scheme Fit
When healthy, Lucas is everything NFL teams want in a right tackle. Listed at 6-6, 322 pounds, he has the ideal balance of overwhelming power in the run game and finesse in pass protection. He doesn’t possess the versatility that other offensive linemen on Seattle’s roster offer, but that’s a non-issue as the incumbent starter. Lucas’ well-rounded skillset is a perfect fit for what should be a relatively balanced offense under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
Best Case Scenario
With a successful surgery and offseason rehabilitation, Lucas returns to form in 2024 and starts all 17 games for the Seahawks — silencing any concerns about his long-term durability. Even making a jump in his third season, Lucas earns a Pro Bowl nod as one of the league’s top blockers at the right tackle position.
Worst Case Scenario
Despite optimism that Lucas may be getting healthier, Seattle has to enact its insurance policy. His knee issue continues to linger and, even when he is on the field, he is unable to be nearly as effective as in 2022. George Fant steps in and plays a huge role for Seattle, starting more than 10 games in Lucas’ absence. As a result, Lucas’ starting job in 2025 is up for grabs.
What to Expect in 2024
It’s easy to forget how good Lucas was as a rookie in 2022. He was 26th in pressures allowed among tackles with at least 700 offensive snaps (55 qualified players) with 30 and was tied for sixth in hurries with 12, per Pro Football Focus. He did allow 10 sacks, which was third worst among qualified tackles, but he showed enough potential to be an exciting addition to Seattle’s struggling offensive line. The injury in 2023 plummeted his efficiency, as he allowed 17 pressures in just six games — putting him on pace to allow 48 if he played the full season. It’s clear something wasn’t right even when he was on the field, and a knee injury can be especially devastating to a lineman who relies on his power, particularly in the run game. In pass protection, he was less agile and lacked quickness.
But there is still reason for optimism. Lucas recently shared a video on social media of him deadlifting without a knee brace on, and that same post said he was back to running. Lifting heavy weights doesn’t inherently mean he’s going to be 100 percent on the football field, but it is an encouraging update. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a future All-Pro in the NFL. The rest of the offensive line would also benefit by not having a revolving door at right tackle, and that trickles down to quarterback and running back performance as well. Put simply: Lucas is integral to Seattle’s offensive success in 2024 and beyond. If the injury is behind him, he will help anchor the offensive line for years to come.
